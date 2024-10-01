Dovetail Software Tops Vendor Satisfaction and User Experience in HR Service Delivery Category for 4th Consecutive Year

Dovetail Achieves 1st Place in Sapient HR Systems Survey 2024-25

Sapient Insights Group 2024-2025 HR Systems Survey Results Announced

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dovetail Software, a leader in HR Service Delivery solutions, has been recognized as the top HR Service Delivery solution in the enterprise category, both for vendor satisfaction and user experience, by Sapient Insights Group in their prestigious 2024-2025 HR Systems Survey. This annual survey, now in its 27th year, is based on feedback from over 3,300 organizations globally, making it the most comprehensive and trusted report in the HR technology space.

Dovetail Software achieved the highest scores in the enterprise category (organizations with over 5,000 employees) for both vendor satisfaction and user experience. Competing against other leading HR Service Delivery solutions, Dovetail emerged as the frontrunner, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional customer service and intuitive product design.

User Experience Rankings (Enterprise Category):

- Dovetail (1st place)

- Microsoft SharePoint

- Microsoft Viva / Teams

- ServiceNow

- Workday Help

Vendor Satisfaction Rankings (Enterprise Category):

- Dovetail (1st place)

- Microsoft Viva / Teams

- ServiceNow

- UKG HR Service Delivery

- Workday Help

"Securing the top spot in both vendor satisfaction and user experience in the enterprise category is a reflection of our deep focus on delivering unparalleled value and ease of use to our clients," said Kane Frisby, COO at Dovetail Software. "Our goal is to provide HR teams with the tools they need to streamline service delivery and enhance the employee experience."

The rankings were announced by Stacey Harris, Managing Partner and Chief Research Officer at Sapient Insights Group, during her presentation at the HR Technology Conference on September 25, 2024. Harris highlighted the growing importance of user experience in the HR tech space, as organizations increasingly prioritize intuitive and efficient solutions that enhance employee interactions with HR systems.

Dovetail’s HR Service Delivery solution is designed specifically to help HR teams resolve employee questions, inquiries and requests efficiently. With features that streamline workflows and improve productivity, Dovetail is empowering HR teams to meet the demands of large-scale operations while maintaining personalized employee service.

About Dovetail Software

Dovetail Software delivers HR Case Management, Employee Portal, and Knowledge Base solutions that help organizations enhance employee experiences and optimize HR operations. Known for its flexibility, innovation, and exceptional customer support, Dovetail provides tools to simplify the complexities of employee relations and HR Service Delivery.

For more information about Dovetail Software and its award-winning solutions, visit www.dovetailsoftware.com.

About the Sapient Insights Group HR Systems Survey

The Sapient Insights Group HR Systems Survey is the longest-running, most comprehensive survey of HR technology in the world. The 2024-2025 survey included responses from 3,318 organizations globally, evaluating 274 HR technology solutions. The survey covers 14 HR tech segments, with rankings based on vendor satisfaction and user experience across small, mid-sized, and enterprise categories. Full survey results will be available in October 2024.

