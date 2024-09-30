C3HIE to Provide Technology Foundation for New TORCH Clinically Integrated Network

New effort will focus on data infrastructure and tools needed to expand care quality and access for rural hospitals in Texas

TORCH CIN is proud to partner with C3HIE as we connect rural hospitals and equip them with the data infrastructure and tools they need.” — John Henderson, President and CEO of TORCH.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, VT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- C3HIE , a non-profit, community HIE in Texas, announced that it will serve as the technology foundation for the new Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals ( TORCH ) Clinically Integrated Network (CIN), which will provide rural hospitals in Texas with critical data infrastructure and tools for expanding care quality and access.Through this effort, C3HIE will be adding more than 20 new hospitals to its network and expanding the HIE’s commitment and reach into rural healthcare communities in Texas. This CIN infrastructure will enable rural providers across the state to establish best practices and increase care coordination and quality.In addition to providing the data infrastructure, C3HIE will enable data aggregation capabilities for the new TORCH CIN, which will also be part of the Aligning Technology, by Linking Interoperable Systems (ATLIS) Medicaid quality payment program.“TORCH CIN is proud to partner with C3HIE as we connect rural hospitals and equip them with the data infrastructure and tools they need to provide better care for the communities we collectively serve,” said John Henderson, President and CEO of TORCH. “At every step along the way, C3HIE has demonstrated a shared commitment to rural health, so we expect to build on our initial collaboration because the health of every Texan matters.”“CINs are the future of healthcare, and we are happy to partner with TORCH to strengthen rural hospitals and clinics to ensure that Texans have access to sustainable healthcare in their communities,” said Jim Hoag, COO of C3HIE. “C3HIE is able to aggregate crucial data from CIN hospitals and clinics, and incorporate patient health information from regional partners, creating a more comprehensive and connected care experience.”Leveraging one connection, providers in the TORCH CIN will be able to have real-time access to a longitudinal patient record with the ability to view key elements such as lab results – minimizing the risk of duplicate testing – as well as the ability to leverage data from their existing systems. The C3HIE platform will also offer full patient data transparency with a Master Patient Index (MPI).“C3HIE’s long-standing dedication to rural healthcare ensures that even the smallest communities in Texas will have access to the same high standards of care and innovation as their urban counterparts,” Hoag added. “Together, we’re ensuring that Texans in every community have access to high-quality healthcare and stronger local healthcare systems.”About C3HIEC3HIE is a Texas-based, multi-region, nonprofit collaboration building the safe and secure infrastructure between healthcare providers’ electronic health records (EHRs) making it possible to exchange information across differing platforms. C3HIE offers customized health data sharing and analytics solutions aimed at hospitals, providers, health plans and patients that include real-time alerts, historical and predictive analytics, a longitudinal patient health record and community resource collaboration. www.C3HIE.org

