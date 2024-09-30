Supply Chain Visibility Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2030: Infor, FourKites, E2open

Supply Chain Visibility Software Market

Supply Chain Visibility Software Market Recent Trends and Growth 2024-2030

According to HTF MI, the Supply Chain Visibility Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 10 Bn at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. Currently, the market value is pegged at USD 5 Bn. ” — Nidhi Bhawsar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Supply Chain Visibility Software Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Supply Chain Visibility Software market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Infor (United States), JDA Software (United States), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), Manhattan Associates (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Blue Yonder (United States), Kinaxis (Canada), E2open (United States), FourKites (United States), Project44 (United States), Blume Global (United States), ClearMetal (United States), Coupa Software (United States).

Definition:Supply Chain Visibility Software refers to the technology solutions that provide real-time insights into supply chain operations. These solutions help organizations track and manage their inventory, shipments, and supplier performance effectively. By offering visibility across the supply chain, companies can identify bottlenecks, optimize logistics, and enhance customer satisfaction. The rise of globalization and e-commerce has intensified the demand for such software, as businesses strive to remain competitive in a fast-paced environment. With increasing focus on sustainability and transparency, these tools also facilitate responsible sourcing and efficient resource management. However, challenges such as data privacy and security risks need to be addressed to ensure the integrity of supply chain operations.Market Trends:●Growing use of IoT devices and sensors for tracking and monitoring assets and inventory is enhancing supply chain visibility.Market Drivers:●Increasing complexity and geographical spread of supply chains require enhanced visibility and management tools to handle diverse operations.Market Opportunities:●Growing supply chains in emerging markets present opportunities for visibility solutions to manage new and expanding operations.Market Challenges:●Difficulty in integrating data from disparate sources and systems can complicate achieving a unified view of the supply chain.Fastest-Growing Region:Asia-PacificDominating Region:North America, EuropeMarket Leaders & Development Strategies:●On 23rd April 2024, “SAP SE announced AI enhancements to its supply chain solutions, set to drive significant improvements in productivity, efficiency, and precision in manufacturing. By leveraging AI-driven insights from real-time data, companies can optimize decision-making across their supply chains, streamline product development, and enhance manufacturing processes for greater efficiency and effectiveness.”●On 03rd April 2024, Blue Yonder has agreed to acquire One Network Enterprise for $839 million, furthering its goal of delivering an end-to-end supply chain platform. The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:In-depth analysis of Supply Chain Visibility Software market segments by Types: Software (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), ServicesDetailed analysis of Supply Chain Visibility Software market segments by Applications: Inventory Management, Order Management, Shipment Tracking, OthersMajor Key Players of the Market: SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Infor (United States), JDA Software (United States), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), Manhattan Associates (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Blue Yonder (United States), Kinaxis (Canada), E2open (United States), FourKites (United States), Project44 (United States), Blume Global (United States), ClearMetal (United States), Coupa Software (United States).Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).Objectives of the Report:• -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Supply Chain Visibility Software market by value and volume.• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Supply Chain Visibility Software market.• -To showcase the development of the Supply Chain Visibility Software market in different parts of the world.• -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Supply Chain Visibility Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Supply Chain Visibility Software market.• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Supply Chain Visibility Software market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.The Supply Chain Visibility Software Market is segmented by Application (Inventory Management, Order Management, Shipment Tracking, Others) by Deployment Mode (Software (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Services) and by Geography (North America, LATAM, West Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Northern Europe, Southern Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, MEA). Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.• Supply Chain Visibility Software Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.• Supply Chain Visibility Software Market Production by Region Supply Chain Visibility Software Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.Key Points Covered in Supply Chain Visibility Software Market Report:• Supply Chain Visibility Software Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers• Supply Chain Visibility Software Market Competition by Manufacturers• Supply Chain Visibility Software Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)• Supply Chain Visibility Software Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)• Supply Chain Visibility Software Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Software (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), Services}• Supply Chain Visibility Software Market Analysis by Application {Inventory Management, Order Management, Shipment Tracking, Others}• Supply Chain Visibility Software Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Supply Chain Visibility Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing• Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.Major questions answered:• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Supply Chain Visibility Software near future?• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Supply Chain Visibility Software market growth?• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?• How feasible is Supply Chain Visibility Software market for long-term investment?Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.

