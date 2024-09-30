Town of Port Royal, S.C. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Global Eco Adventures, other agencies to host Oct. 8 press event

GEA founder Dr. Tom Mullikin (white beard and blue ballcap) with SCDNR officials and members of the media aboard Coastal Carolina University’s research vessel off the S.C. coast, July 19, 2023. Port Royal, South Carolina S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs

Multi-agency collaboration will feature living shoreline coastline protection program through ongoing SMART REEF development and oyster restoration program

PORT ROYAL, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Port Royal, the S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA), the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot-Parris Island (MCRD-Parris Island), the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), Coastal Carolina University (CCU), and the environmental non-profit Global Eco Adventures (GEA) will jointly host a press conference outlining and discussing the projects and goals of SCDVA’s MILITARY ENHANCEMENT GRANT, Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Safe Harbor Marina, Port Royal, S.C.The grant awarded to the Town of Port Royal is aimed at providing protection within the Port Royal Sound’s physical-environmental infrastructure (reducing coastal erosion) through the utilization of SCDNR’s SCORE Oyster Restoration Program and CCU’s and GEA’s SMART REEF technology.Senior S.C. leaders, the Mayor of Port Royal, a senior representative from MCRD-Parris Island, and other agency officials, VIPS, and community partners will provide both a program overview of the oyster restoration program and Smart Reef/ integrated living shoreline/near shore artificial reef project featuring initial demonstrations of the SMART REEF system.CCU’s scientific research team will be on site with displays of the technology being deployed and utilized in the project. A media Q&A session will follow the program. Music and the presentation of colors will be provided by the Marine Corps color guard and band from MCRD-Parris Island.The Tuesday press event will begin at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern) at the Safe Harbor Marina pier platform, 502 London Avenue, Port Royal, S.C., 29935.In case of inclement weather, the alternate event location will be Port Royal Town Council Chambers.For additional information, please contact program facilitator, Brant Tomlinson at (803)-425-6778 or email branttomlinson@mullikinlaw.com.

