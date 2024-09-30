55 Companies Endorse Landmark Standards for Carbon Removal Development

Carbon Dioxide Removal Industry Commitments

55 companies signed the Carbon Dioxide Removal Industry Commitments, setting new standards to responsibly scale carbon removal and meet global climate goals.

This decade is crucial for establishing the foundation to permanently remove billions of tonnes of CO2. Our aim is to ensure that the rapid growth of carbon removals is achieved responsibly.” — Chris Sherwood

BELGIUM, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 55 companies have signed the landmark Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Industry Commitments , setting new standards for responsibly scaling the CDR sector. This first-of-its-kind initiative unites organisations that are leading the CDR industry’s efforts to meet the 1.5°C Paris Agreement goal by ensuring that carbon removal – done right - plays its role in global climate strategies. With regulatory frameworks such as the EU's Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming Certification Regulation beginning to emerge around the world, this initiative is the CDR community’s own contribution to driving the development of a functioning CDR market to remove several billion tonnes of CO₂ annually by mid-century The CDR Industry Commitments are based on a collective acknowledgement of the scientific consensus on the climate crisis. To reach net zero, negative emissions through removing atmospheric carbon dioxide are essential alongside deep emission cuts. To meet the ambitious target set by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) - removing 5-10 gigatons of CO₂ annually by 2050 - the supply of CDR must expand rapidly. The required growth must be pursued with responsibility, transparency, and sustainability at its core.Key Elements of the CDR Industry Commitments Include:1. Definitions and boundaries: Defining what CDR is, what it is not, and clearly articulating its role in climate policy and action.2. Acknowledging the Scientific Consensus: Recognising the necessity of carbon dioxide removal in achieving global net-zero emissions and reversing climate change.3. Commitment to Sustainability: Setting standards of transparency, sustainability, and adherence to legal and regulatory requirements, ensuring that CDR practices are credible and effective.4. Public Engagement and Transparency: Actively engaging with the public, including local communities, and committing to human rights principles to ensure equitable and just outcomes from CDR activities.The CDR Industry Commitments are more than a set of guidelines—they are a call to action for the entire CDR community. We invite all members of the global CDR industry to sign these Commitments and join us in demonstrating our unity and our dedication to combating climate change.These Commitments have been developed through a transparent and collaborative process that included extensive public consultation. The CDR community pledges to maintain this openness, regularly reviewing and refining these Commitments to ensure they remain aligned with best practices and the latest scientific knowledge.Chris Sherwood, Secretary-General, Negative Emissions Platform:“These Commitments show the world who we are and how we intend to act. We are taking responsibility and setting clear standards to ensure we’re accountable. This decade is key to building the foundation for the permanent removal of billions of tonnes of CO₂ from the atmosphere. Our goal is to ensure that the necessary and rapid growth of carbon removals is done the right way.”About the Negative Emissions PlatformThe Negative Emissions Platform (NEP) is a Brussels-based partnership of European and international organizations focused on carbon removals. Our Members are primarily technology companies, but also include project developers, investors, carbon marketplaces, and buyers of carbon removals. We provide a forum in which diverse like-minded organizations actively collaborate to improve political and public recognition of carbon removals.Email: media@negative-emissions.org

