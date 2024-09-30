Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola visits Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality to strengthen service delivery

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, visited the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, in the Eastern Cape, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery and governance in the municipality. The visit was meant to present the new National Cabinet Representative (NCR) and support team, which will provide essential assistance in addressing the challenges faced by the municipality.

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has faced perennial challenges that have hindered its ability to deliver essential services effectively. To address these challenges, National Cabinet took a decision to intervene on 6 April 2022.

The national intervention came into effect on 28 April 2022 which required that a Financial Recovery Plan (FRP) be imposed on the municipality in terms of subsection 139(5)(a) and assumption of responsibility by Cabinet for the implementation of the FRP in terms of subsection 139(5)(c) of the Constitution.

The intervention in Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality was undertaken in terms of section 139(7) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Act, 1996 (“the Constitution”) read with section 150 of the Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act, 56 0f 2003 (MFMA), following the resistance to the 139 (5)(a) and (c) intervention by the Eastern Cape Provincial Executive Council.

After the expiry of the contract for the previously appointed NCR team on 15 May 2023, Cabinet approved the further appointment of the NCR and a Multi-Sectoral Intervention Support Team with clear Terms of Reference.

As such, Mr. Landiwe Mahlangu (from the COGTA Result Management Office) has been appointed as the NCR to lead the team of the following experts as support to the EMLM for a period of three months: