Minister Dion George: High-Level Meeting on Universal Social Protection, Climate Change, and Just Transition

Mr Gilbert Hungbo, the ILO Director-General,

The Moderator Ms Cynthia Samuel-Olonjuwon, ILO Special Representative to the UN and Director of the ILO Office for the United Nations

Esteemed colleagues, distinguished delegates, and representatives,

I am honoured to address this crucial high-level meeting organized by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Universal Social Protection, Climate Change, and Just Transition. As we gather here, we stand at the intersection of two of the most pressing challenges of our time: climate change and social inequality. These global crises demand urgent and coordinated action to build a resilient and an inclusive system that can support the most vulnerable populations while driving a just transition to a sustainable future.

The latest World Social Protection Report 2024-26 sheds light on the critical role of social protection in climate action. It is a stark reminder that despite the progress made, 3.8 billion people—nearly half the world’s population—remain without any form of social protection. This situation is particularly dire in climate-vulnerable regions, where the absence of social protection exacerbates the impacts of climate change and impedes our collective efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Status of Global Universal Social Protection

The report highlights the slow pace of progress in achieving universal social protection. While significant strides have been made, particularly in middle-income and high-income countries, vast gaps remain, especially in regions most vulnerable to climate change. In Africa, for example, social protection coverage remains alarmingly low, with only a fraction of the population having access to essential services and safety nets. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), only about 19.1% of Africans are covered by at least one social protection benefit, far below the global average of 52.4%.

Many vulnerable groups, such as women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, are either under-protected or not protected at all. For instance, only 10.6% of older persons receive a pension. For Social Insurance, programmes like pensions, health insurance, and unemployment benefits are less developed and often only cover formal sector workers. Informal workers, who constitute over 85% of Africa’s labour force, are largely excluded.

Compounding this is the lack of administrative capacity, data gaps, and lack of infrastructure which are significant barriers to effective social protection delivery. It is also a fact that many African countries face fiscal constraints, making it challenging to sustain and expand social protection programs. External donor funding plays a crucial role, but it’s not always reliable or sufficient. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the gaps in social protection systems in Africa. Many countries introduced temporary measures, like emergency cash transfers, but these were often insufficient and not well-targeted.

This reality underscores the urgent need for comprehensive, universal social protection systems that can address both life cycle and climate-related risks.

Let me emphasise a few points considering the information shared: Social protection is not merely a safety net; it is a critical enabler of social justice. It provides the foundation for equitable climate policies by protecting incomes, health, jobs, and enterprises from the disruptions caused by climate change. However, the persistent gaps in coverage, adequacy, and financing continue to hinder our progress towards the SDGs. As global leaders, we must prioritize investment in social protection as a key strategy for achieving these goals by 2030.

Reskilling and Upskilling the Labor Force for Transition and Beyond

The transition to a low-carbon economy presents both challenges and opportunities for our labour force. As we shift away from fossil fuels and move towards greener industries, millions of workers will need to be reskilled and upskilled to meet the demands of new jobs in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and other green sectors. This process must be inclusive, ensuring that no one is left behind in the transition.

In South Africa, we are committed to fostering a just transition that prioritizes the reskilling and upskilling of our workforce. We have launched several initiatives aimed at equipping workers with the skills needed for the green economy, including vocational training programmes, partnerships with the private sector, and support for innovation in green technologies. These efforts are essential for ensuring that our workers are prepared for the jobs of the future and that they can contribute to a sustainable and an inclusive economy.

However, this transition will not be easy. It requires significant investment in education and training, as well as policies that support workers during periods of unemployment or underemployment. Social protection systems play a vital role in this regard, providing income support, healthcare, and other services that enable workers to adapt to changing labour market conditions. By strengthening these systems, we can ensure that the transition to a green economy is both just and equitable.

Social Impact of Energy Transitions and Mitigating Factors

The energy transition is at the heart of the fight against climate change, but it also poses significant social challenges. As we move away from coal, oil, and gas, communities that have long depended on these industries for their livelihoods will face economic disruption. Without adequate social protection, the social impact of this transition could be devastating, leading to increased poverty, inequality, and social unrest.

In South Africa, we are acutely aware of these challenges. Our economy has been heavily reliant on coal, and the transition to renewable energy will have profound implications for workers, communities, and industries across the country. To mitigate these impacts, we are implementing a comprehensive Just Transition Framework that prioritizes the protection of workers and communities affected by the energy transition.

This framework includes measures to support displaced workers, such as income support, retraining, and job placement services. It also emphasizes the need for community-driven development projects that create new economic opportunities in regions affected by the transition. By engaging with all stakeholders—including workers, employers, and local communities—we can ensure that the energy transition is not only environmentally sustainable but also socially just.

The Need for Coordinated Global Action

Chair, no country on its own can address the complex interplay between social protection, climate change, and just transition. The challenges we face are global in nature and require a coordinated global response. Appreciatively, the growing recognition of social protection as a tool for economic development and social cohesion is driving reforms. The pandemic has led to discussions on the need to strengthen and expand social protection systems, particularly to cover informal workers and enhance resilience against future shocks.

Initiatives like the African Union's "Social Agenda 2063" aim to promote comprehensive social protection across the continent. We thus must work together to build a resilient and an inclusive social protection system that can withstand the impacts of climate change and support a just transition to a sustainable future.

This requires a renewed commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation. We must share best practices, mobilize resources, and provide technical assistance to countries with limited capacity. Special attention must be given to financing social protection in countries most affected by climate change, particularly in the Global South. This is not only a matter of justice but also a prerequisite for global stability and prosperity.

South Africa stands ready to play its part in this global effort. We are committed to working with our partners in the ILO and other international organizations to advance the agenda of universal social protection, climate action, and just transition. Together, we can build a world where everyone is protected, where no one is left behind, and where our children can inherit a planet that is both sustainable and just.

In conclusion, the fight against climate change and the pursuit of social justice are inextricably linked. Social protection systems are the foundation upon which we can build a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable world. But achieving this vision requires bold leadership, increased investment, and a commitment to leaving no one behind.

Let us seize this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to universal social protection and to ensure that our response to the climate crisis is grounded in human-centred principles of social justice and human rights. Together, we can chart a course towards a greener, and a more just and equitable future for all.

Thank you.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Mobile: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za