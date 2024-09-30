Minister Dio George: Draft intervention for Extra-Ordinary Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change Meeting

H.E Dr William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Coordinator of CAHOSCC;

H.E. Mohamed Ould Cheikh Mohamed Ahmed Ould Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania and Chairperson of the African Union;

Heads of State and Government of CAHOSCC Member States;

H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission;

H.E. Amb. Josefa Sacko, AU Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment

Honourable ministers;

Senior officials;

South Africa welcomes the report of the work of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) as presented by H.E Dr William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and we wish to express our appreciation for President Ruto's leadership on guiding the work of the Continent on Climate Change over the past two years.

Chairperson,

Let me once again congratulate you for ably steering this committee as we seek to address challenges brought about by climate change on our beloved continent. This extra-ordinary meeting is timeous, given that we will soon be in Baku, Azerbaijan for the UNFCCC COP29 dubbed: "the Finance COP". Given the scarcity of financial resources on the continent, it is imperative that we speak with one voice as a continent on this matter and others in consonance with the key elements of the Common African Position on Climate Change.

With growing financial needs to adequately address the ambitious targets by African countries as reflected in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), we need, as African governments, to increase our budget allocations to address and respond to climate change. Equally so, we need the developed countries to honour the pledges made to enhance the flows of climate finance to developing countries. For many developing countries, particularly in Africa, the NDCs will remain plans without the necessary financial resources to effectively implement them.

Chairperson

As we engage in COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, as a continent, we need to emphasize the following:

Supporting Africa's vision, and its special needs and special circumstances, in relation to climate change as espoused in the AU Climate Change Resilience Strategy and Action Plan, is central to an effective outcome to the multilateral climate change process.

There is a massive opportunity to accelerate local, regional and global low-emissions and climate resilient development and the development of inclusive economies and strengthen the delivery of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These efforts must continue to acknowledge the different capabilities and differing responsibilities of individual countries, as reflected in the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR - RC), in light of national circumstances, which is at the heart of the multilateral climate process. We urge global leaders to seize this unprecedented economic opportunity for inclusive and shared prosperity.

African countries need a new suite of non-debt and local currency financing instruments, with a set of favourable terms and conditions that enable our efforts to mobilize the trillions of dollars required for significantly scaled-up climate action.

We must ensure that the Loss and Damage Fund is adequately capitalized, so that it can fulfil its purpose – to support vulnerable developing countries as climate impacts arrive more and more frequently.

We need to see dramatically accelerated reform of the international financial architecture to ensure that it delivers effectively and fairly for everyone. We must go further to ensure that the evolution of the multilateral development banks enables these institutions to mobilise stable and long-term financing at scale for public sector investments needed to combat climate change and support sustainable development.

Chairperson,

As members of CAHOSCC, we should appreciate the work of the African Group of Negotiators in developing the Common African Position based on the collective interests of the continent. The key messages and common African position have been developed through the processes of the AGN, AMCEN, CAHOSCC meetings and other preparatory meetings.

We also wish to acknowledge the work done on enhancing and solidifying the coordination mechanism of the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) in further defining the role of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN) and the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) in Africa's climate change processes; and that these structures have engaged further to improve and streamline governance and functional procedures, with a view to enhancing African Union Member States representation and participation, as well as promoting the African Union Commission's (AUC's) involvement and support within the Africa Climate Change processes.

In this regard, South Africa calls for the adoption by CAHOSCC of the decision and key messages contained in Climate Change Decision emanating from the 10th Special Session of AMCEN, which took place in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, 3 – 6 September 2024. The decision and key messages provide the African Ministers of Environment with a firm basis to negotiate as a collective an speak with one voice, based on the Common African Position for COP29 which is clearly outlined within this decision.

We also wish to congratulate the Republic of Congo for successfully hosting the International Conference on Afforestation and Reforestation held in July 2024 and welcome the recommendation for the outcome of the Brazzaville Conference to be presented at the 79th United Nations General Assembly as part of the "African and Global Decade of Afforestation and Reforestation".

In conclusion, more than ever before, as Africa we need to support each other, more so in the face of increasing climate change impacts ravaging our beloved Continent. Let us not leave anyone behind as we seek solutions to this phenomenon of climate change.

I thank you.