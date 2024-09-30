Minister Nomakhosazana Meth briefs media on inspections and compliance raids in South Africa, 1 Oct

Minister of Employment and Labour to brief media on the department’s joint compliance inspection operations, currently underway nationwide.

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, will on Tuesday, 1 October 2024, brief the media on the Department of Employment and Labour’s Blitz joint inspections and compliance raids, currently taking place across the country.

The sting operations, carried out together with the Department of Home Affairs, the Bargaining Councils, as well as Law Enforcement Agencies, are intended to enforce Labour Laws, Immigration Act, and Collective Agreements, and ensure that businesses comply as expected.

Furthermore, the Minister will provide an update on the findings of the raids, and outline the intervention strategies by the Department to assist businesses to be compliant.

Members of the Media are invited to the media briefing as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Time: 10:00 – 12:00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman St, Hatfield, Pretoria

