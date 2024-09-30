HIST and UNOSAT Forge Partnership for World Heritage Conservation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on September 6, 2024, between the International Centre on Space Technologies for Natural and Cultural Heritage (HIST) under the auspices of UNESCO and the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT). The agreement was formalized during the 4th Forum on Earth Observation for Sustainable Development Goals, signaling a major advancement in the use of space technology for the protection of World Heritage sites.

The MOU, signed by HIST Director GUO Huadong and UNOSAT Acting Director Marion Barthelemy, represents a five-year commitment to harness the technological strengths of both organizations. The partnership will concentrate on key areas, including the monitoring and assessment of natural and cultural heritage sites, research and consultation services, disaster prevention and mitigation strategies, capacity building, and the promotion of sustainable development.

These activities are devoted to supporting the implementation of the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

HIST was established in 2011 as a category II center of UNESCO, and hosted within the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is dedicated to assisting UNESCO and its Member States in the application of space technologies in the conservation of World Heritage sites, Global Geoparks and World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

UNOSAT is part of the United Nations Institute for Training and Research with a mandate to provide United Nations funds, programmes and specialized agencies with satellite analysis, training and capacity development, at their request, as well as to continue supporting Member States with satellite imagery analysis over their respective territories and to provide training and capacity development in the use of geospatial information technologies, on the basis of voluntary contributions.

This collaboration between HIST and UNOSAT aims to deliver robust space technology solutions for the protection and sustainable management of World Heritage sites, particularly in regions facing significant challenges.