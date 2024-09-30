Third Meeting of the Interagency Steering Committee on Combating Cybercrime in Kazakhstan

On 18 September 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana held the third and final meeting of the Interagency Steering Committee on the development of Kazakhstan’s first Comprehensive Action Plan to Counter Cybercrimes and Crimes using Information and Communication Technologies for 2025-2029 (hereinafter, Action Plan). The initiative is part of the extrabudgetary project “Supporting the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Development of Effective Policies to Counter Cybercrimes (Phase I)”, implemented by the Office in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior of Kazakhstan, and with the support of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

The meeting brought together over 80 representatives from law enforcement and government agencies, including representatives from 20 police departments, leading national and international experts in combating cybercrime, as well as representatives from the private sector. Discussions focused on finalizing the draft of the Action Plan, refining the plan’s activities, and determining the methods and timelines for implementation.

Dr. Volker Frobarth, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, addressed the meeting, stating, “I would like to extend my gratitude to our key partner, the Ministry of Interior. Your staff are on the front lines of the daily fight against cybercrime. We recognize the significant challenges they face in investigating these crimes and bringing offenders to justice. Rest assured, both as an organization and as the Office, we are committed to providing full support to your Ministry in advancing initiatives aimed at combating cybercrime.”

This expert-level meeting builds on the progress made during the first and second meetings in this format, where participants reviewed key findings and recommendations for improving the country’s ability to combat cybercrime, based on the analysis of the current situation in Kazakhstan and the international experience of OSCE and OECD countries in effectively combating cybercrime. Special attention was paid to discussing mechanisms and methods to increase the effectiveness of countering new challenges and threats, improving the cybercrime prevention system, and ensuring respect for human rights and freedoms throughout the project’s implementation.

Deputy Minister of the Interior, Aidos Rysbaev, noted the importance of this collaborative effort, stating, “Since last year, we have launched a joint initiative with the OSCE Programme Office in Astana and other government agencies to develop effective policies for combating cybercrime. The Interagency Steering Committee has been established under the Ministry of Interior, and a draft Action Plan is already in place.”

A key outcome of the meeting was the recognition of the need to strengthen and expand international co-operation, establish mechanisms for interagency interaction, and enhance partnerships within a “whole-of-society” approach, thereby improving the effectiveness of identifying, investigating, preventing, and mitigating cybercrimes.

The extrabudgetary project is supported by the governments of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Kingdom of Norway, and aligns with Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to join the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime. As Kazakhstan advances its cybercrime policies, the Action Plan will serve as a vital roadmap, ensuring the country is well-equipped to navigate the escalating challenges of the digital age.