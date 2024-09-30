Pre-Election Debates Wrap Up: OSCE Urges Citizens to Make Their Voices Heard at the Polls

Between 16 and 28 September 2024, the OSCE Mission to BiH (Mission) has successfully concluded a series of pre-election debates, an essential component of the democratic process, aimed at ensuring citizens are well-informed about the candidates and their platforms. These these debates took place in the cities Zenica, Tuzla, Vukosavlje, Goražde, Velika Kladuša, Bileća, as well as in Brčko District BiH, where debates featured mayoral and Brcko District BiH Assembly candidates.

Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH, Ambassador Brian Aggeler said: “Voting is the cornerstone of democracy, and I encourage all citizens to take part in the electoral process by making their voices heard on election day. It is our responsibility to shape the future of our communities through informed choices. Every vote counts, and together, we can build a better tomorrow."

These debates are integral to broader efforts to strengthen electoral transparency and voter engagement. They are a part of the Mission’s project "Improving the Integrity of Electoral Processes in 2024 and 2026 in Accordance with the Electoral Recommendations of the ODIHR and International Standards," which the OSCE Mission to BiH is implementing with the financial support of the Governments of the Federal Republic of Germany, Great Britain, the Kingdom of Norway as well as the United States of America.