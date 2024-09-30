Creative Bioarray Launches Advanced Epigenetic Induction Services for Cell Immortalization

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of cutting-edge cell culture solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new epigenetic induction service aimed at the immortalization of various cell types, including chicken, monkey, dog, and human cells. Through our proprietary Epigenetic Approach, we have successfully established immortalized cell lines such as Immortalized Chicken Hepatocytes, Immortalized Monkey Hepatocytes (Catalog No.: CSC-I2072Z), Immortalized Dog Hepatocytes, and Immortalized Human T Cells (Catalog No.: CSC-I2269Z). Our innovative techniques provide researchers with reliable and robust cell models that are foundational for advancements in biomedical research.Cell immortalization remains a challenging aspect of cell biology due to the inherent limitations of traditional methods. Primary cells often exhibit a limited lifespan and face difficulties in sustaining growth beyond a certain number of divisions, posing challenges for long-term experiments and therapeutic applications. Creative Bioarray’s epigenetic induction service addresses this critical hurdle, enabling the establishment of stable, immortalized cell lines where conventional methods have failed.The establishment of immortalized Chicken Hepatocytes and Immortalized Monkey Hepatocytes represents significant progress in our capabilities. These cell lines have been developed to maintain their functional characteristics while offering enhanced growth potential. Our Immortalized Dog Hepatocytes also present exciting opportunities for veterinary medicine and translational research related to human and canine health.The introduction of Immortalized Human T Cells further reinforces Creative Bioarray’s commitment to facilitating research in immunology, cancer therapy, and regenerative medicine. These cells provide an essential platform for understanding immune responses, developing immunotherapeutics, and performing genetic manipulations.“With our epigenetic induction services, we are not only expanding the range of cell types available to the scientific community but also enhancing the reliability of experimental outcomes,” said Hannah Cole, the marketing director of Creative Bioarray. “Our experience in the successful immortalization of these cell types instills confidence that we can also establish and offer other immortalized immune cells, including natural killer cells, dendritic cells, and CD4+ and CD8+ T cells.”As researchers face ever-increasing demands for reproducible and relevant experimental models, Creative Bioarray remains at the forefront of innovation, committed to supporting scientific advancements. Our extensive portfolio of immortalized cell lines provides essential tools for breakthroughs in drug development, toxicity testing, and fundamental biological research.About Creative Bioarray:Creative Bioarray is a premier provider of biological research products and services, specializing in cell culture technologies and solutions. With a commitment to scientific excellence and innovation, Creative Bioarray empowers researchers worldwide to achieve their goals in various fields, including cancer biology, immunology, and stem cell research.

