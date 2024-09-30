Lynda Hoffman Life Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RANDOLPH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynda Hoffman Life Coaching is excited to announce a dynamic and transformative coaching service aimed at fostering personal and professional growth in leaders and professionals with ADHD. Founded by Lynda Hoffman, an executive coach with extensive experience and unique qualifications, this comprehensive coaching service emphasizes self-awareness, confidence building, and strategic change.

Lynda Hoffman’s journey began in the unlikely starting point of law school. Armed with an undergraduate degree in political science, Lynda was initially captivated by the concept of revolution and the conditions leading people to strive for better living situations. With motherhood introducing her to personal challenges, particularly concerning her child’s educational struggles, Lynda sought effective solutions. This journey led her to become part of a clinical team associated with McGill University in Montreal, where she contributed to training university students to work as coaches.

Lynda’s motivation to broaden her impact led her to implement a successful coaching program at a local college. Seeking to support individuals across all stages of life, she trained to become a professional coach, earning additional certifications in educational kinesiology and mindfulness training from respected figures Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield.

Unique Approach to Coaching

Lynda coaching approach is predicated on the idea of building people rather than businesses. She firmly believes that self-awareness and personal leadership are the keystones of effective leadership, regardless of the industry—from pharma to public service. Her clientele spans across various sectors, all striving to realize their highest potential.

“Leaders know how to build businesses, but my mission is to build people,” says Lynda Hoffman. “I help them find the resources and make the decisions they need to make to become their best selves.”

Brain Gym: Educational Kinesiology

One distinctive feature of Linda’s coaching is the incorporation of Brain Gym, also known as educational kinesiology. This modality helps clients connect with their body’s wisdom to gain clarity and confidence. Brain Gym involves movements that cross brain hemispheres, touch acupressure points, and integrate physical actions with language. These movements ground individuals, helping them to access their intrinsic resourcefulness.

Master Classes and Specialized Programs

Lynda Hoffman Life Coaching offers a variety of specialized programs, including the master class “Transforming Your Life with ADHD.” This program is designed for high-functioning adults with ADHD and aims to provide foundational knowledge for substantial behavioral change. Unlike the common misconceptions about ADHD management, Lynda’s master class educates clients on the nuances of their brain function and provides them with strategies to make sustainable changes.

Lynda also offers workshops such as From Reactivity to Self-Mastery: Cultivating Self-Trust and Bold Action for Lasting Change. These workshops are held in small groups so as to increase the intimacy and invite more open sharing.

“People with ADHD often blame themselves for their struggles,” Lynda explains. “Understanding brain function goes a long way in silencing self-critical dialogues and fostering a larger sense of self.”

Immunity to Change

One transformative program offered by Lynda Hoffman Life Coaching is the Immunity to Change initiative, taught at Harvard University. The program is designed to help individuals understand and overcome deep-seated behaviors that hinder their progress. The approach involves identifying significant change goals, acknowledging existing behaviors that obstruct these goals, and addressing the underlying beliefs facilitating these behaviors.

Lynda recounts working with a successful accountant who transformed her business by deepening her self-awareness and addressing critical aspects of her hiring process. Through the Immunity to Change program, clients like her have achieved profound personal and professional transformations.

Client-Centric Philosophy

Lynda believes in accepting clients who are genuinely committed to change. Her clients are individuals who are not only willing to take responsibility for their learning but are also enthusiastic about becoming the best versions of themselves. This commitment ensures they show up for sessions prepared, willing to take risks, and open to stretching their behavior.

“One of my clients, a high-level executive in London, initially felt embarrassed by his ‘remedial’ goals,” Lynda shares. “But six months into coaching, he told me that for the first time in his life, he was actually happy. It underscores that no goal is too small or insignificant to seek coaching for.”

Lynda’s clients, both men and women, are already accomplished in their fields but possess a desire to enhance their lives further. They understand the intrinsic challenge and reward of personal growth and approach their coaching journey with enthusiasm and an open mind.

Encouragement and Empowerment

Lynda Hoffman Life Coaching is dedicated to empowering individuals to harness their inner wisdom and move beyond limitations imposed by inaccurate self-perceptions. Lynda emphasizes that everyone, at different points in their lives, can benefit from coaching. Coaches are pivotal in helping clients see beyond their ingrained perspectives, offering a fresh outlook on what is possible.

“Coaching helps you build confidence and agency because the work comes from within,” Lynda explains. “We often fail to see our potential because we are entrenched in our own perspectives. Coaches illuminate those hidden avenues.”

By offering a tailored and empathetic coaching experience, Lynda Hoffman is contributing to the creation of leaders who are not only successful but also self-aware and fulfilled.

Close Up Radio will feature Lynda Hoffman of Lynda Hoffman Life Coaching in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, October 2nd at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Lynda Hoffman and Lynda Hoffman Life Coaching, please visit https://www.lyndahoffman.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.