“Love & Hip Hop” Featured Guest and Mother to Rapper Saucy Santana, Adrianne Spain, Unveils “Girl, Breathe Again!”

“Girl, Breathe Again!” by Adrianne Michelle Spain is available in hardback, paperback, and e-book on all major book platforms

A Transformational Memoir Detailing Overcoming Childhood Sexual Abuse, Infidelity & More Through Faith

One of the biggest reveals includes how both myself and my son, Santana, experienced traumatizing sexual abuse at a young age.” — Adrianne Spain

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur and TV personality, Adrianne Michelle Spain, who was most recently seen on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alongside her son, rapper Saucy Santana, is pleased to release a new spiritual memoir, “Girl, Breathe Again!” in print and e-book nationwide on Monday, September 30, 2024, on Amazon.com This honest and deeply personal account details the most challenging moments of Spain’s life, revealing childhood sexual abuse, family trauma and infidelity, which led to her rekindling her faith. “I’ve spent the last year revisiting these past traumas and writing this new memoir with the hope that by sharing my experiences, perhaps it will lead others to overcome their own personal adversities,” said Adrianne Michelle Spain, who is a proud mother of three and pastor residing in Atlanta, Ga.In “Girl, Breathe Again!,” Spain discusses how her renewed relationship with God allowed her to accept, heal and forgive. “Almost nothing is off limits in this book. One of the biggest reveals includes how both myself and my son, Santana, experienced traumatizing sexual abuse at a young age. I share some of my deepest heartbreaks and traumatic experiences ranging from dealing with infidelity to being raised by a teen mom. If my story can help even one person realize that God’s grace is bigger than their pain, then it’s worth sharing. I’m here to tell people, ‘You can breathe again, and you can rise!,” Spain says.As an advocate for self-esteem and confidence in women, Spain’s testimony is a beacon of hope for re-discovering self-love and overcoming loss, shame and trauma. “God turned my pain into purpose. In turn, I want to collectively help other women know that faith has the power to restore and renew despite what had been endured from traumatic past experiences,” Spain said.“Girl, Breathe Again!” by Adrianne Michelle Spain is available today in hardback, paperback, and e-book on all major book platforms, including Amazon.com.ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrianne Spain is a dynamic entrepreneur, author, pastor, mother of three and TV personality most recently featured on this season’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alongside her son, rapper Saucy Santana. In her new spiritual memoir, “Girl, Breathe Again!,” Adrianne provides a raw and honest account of overcoming life’s most challenging trials and tribulations through faith and trust in God’s will. Follow Adrianne on Instagram at @AdrianneSpain for daily positive affirmations and updates. For more information, please visit www.adriannespain.com ISBN NUMBERSHardcover ISBN: 978-1-63616-207-2Paperback ISBN: 978-1-63616-212-6eBook ISBN: 978-1-63616-213-3MEDIA CONTACTOpportune Publishing Co.Info@opportunepublishing.com###

