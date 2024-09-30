Evincible Solutions-Real Estate for Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evincible Solutions today announced the availability of Real Estate for Dynamics 365 on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Evincible Solutions works with various business models and serves the unique needs of many organizations across the globe. Evincible Solutions provides expert consulting, development, and customization services for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Dynamics GP, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Azure, bespoke.Net applications, and add-ons.“At Evincible Solutions, our mission is to drive innovation and deliver unparalleled value through cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking strategies,” said Shafiq Ur Rehman, CEO of Evincible Solutions. “As we continue to navigate an ever-evolving landscape, our commitment remains steadfast in empowering businesses with solutions that are not only effective but transformative. Real estate businesses can improve their operational efficiency by using our Real Estate solution, which offers a unified platform for handling every facet of the client’s journey. Lead creation, customer interaction, property and listing management, contract and closing management, and customer support and service are all included in this. Businesses can increase productivity, lower errors, and save time by centralizing these tasks.”Evincible Solutions has combined a cloud hosting platform with a subscription-based license model for Dynamics ERP. Using this model, organizations can operate the Dynamics enterprise resource planning system entirely in the cloud. Evincible’s team has the experience to deliver full end-to-end cloud solutions: setting up Azure based on a customer’s requirements, deploying Dynamics, and providing ongoing support and system management.Learn more about Real Estate for Dynamics at its page on AppSource.

