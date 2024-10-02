Environmental Remediation Global Market 2024 To Reach $156.27 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.6%

Environmental Remediation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Environmental Remediation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The environmental remediation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $108.27 billion in 2023 to $116.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial activities impact, government regulations, awareness and public pressure, brownfield redevelopment, mining, and resource extraction.

The environmental remediation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $156.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change adaptation, urbanization challenges, green building practices, ecosystem restoration, renewable energy development, phytoremediation research.

Increased funding for environmental remediation projects is driving the environmental remediation market going forward. Funding for environmental remediation projects refers to financial support provided for initiatives and activities aimed at addressing and mitigating environmental contamination or damage. Expanded funding enables larger-scale and more comprehensive environmental remediation projects, allowing for the remediation of a broader range of contaminated sites and addressing complex environmental issues.

Key players in the tem market include Golder Associates, Clean Harbors Inc., Brisea Group Inc., Entact LLC, Terra Systems, Newterra Ltd., Weber Ambiental, Aecom, Jacobs Solutions Inc., DEME NV, Engineer and Maintenance Solutions, HDR Inc., Dredging Corporation of India Ltd., Environmental & Marine Engineering NV, Environmental Remediation Resources Pty Ltd., Tetra Tech, Bristol Industries LLC., Graham Construction & Engineering Inc., In-Situ Oxidative Technologies Inc., Q.E.D. Environmental Systems Ltd., Sequoia Environmental Remediation Inc., Tarmac International Inc., Aegion Corporation, Arcadis NV, Bechtel Corporation, Black & Veatch Holding Company, CH2M HILL Companies Ltd., Fluor Corporation, PARS Environmental Inc.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on innovating remediation solutions, such as bioremediation solutions, to expand their customer base and achieve sustainability goals. A bioremediation solution is a specialized and environmentally friendly approach to treating and mitigating pollution, particularly in the context of contaminated soil or water.

1) By Environment Medium: Soil, Groundwater

2) By Site Type: Private, Public

3) By Technology: Air Sparging, Soil Washing, Chemical Treatment, Bio Remediation, Electrokinetic Remediation, Excavation, Permeable Reactive Barriers, In-situ Grouting, Phytoremediation, Pump and Treat,

4) By Application: Mining and Forestry, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Chemical Processing, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Environmental Remediation Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Environmental Remediation Market Definition

Environmental remediation is the removal of pollutants or contaminants from groundwater, surface water, and soil. These waste materials are removed to protect human health and restore the ecosystem. Remediation restores brownfield sites for redevelopment or restores them to their natural state.

