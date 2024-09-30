Submit Release
Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hosts Renewable Energy Seminar, 30 Sept

Minister of Electricity and Energy to host Renewable Energy Seminar
The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hereby formally invites members of the media to attend and cover a Ministerial Renewable Energy Seminar scheduled for Monday, 30 September 2024 at 09h00 to 13h00 (registration from 08h00), under the theme "Advancing Renewable Energy: A Comprehensive Review of the IPP Procurement Process".

Independent Power Producers (IPPs) play a pivotal role in diversifying South Africa's energy mix and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy sources. At the same time, the Electricity Supply Industry (ESI) is shifting rapidly towards an open and competitive market.

The seminar aims to build on the significant achievements and successes of South Africa’s Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (IPPPP), by identifying and analysing the challenges and bottlenecks impacting on private investment in energy and formulating strategies to mitigate risks and enhance the growth of the renewable energy sector in the country.

A media briefing session will be held directly after the closing remarks of the seminar.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 30 September 2024
Venue: Gallagher Estate, Halfway House, Midrand, Gauteng Time: 09h00 – 13h00 (registration from 08h00)

Members of the media are STRICTLY required to rsvp by no later than 12:00pm on Sunday, 29 September 2024, by sending their details (name and surname; ID number; media house) to Kutlwano Huma at Kutlwano.Huma@dmre.gov.za and Johannes Mokobane at Johannes.Mokobane@dmre.gov.za.

Media enquiries: 
Tsakane Khambane, Ministerial Spokesperson 
Cell: 082 084 5566

