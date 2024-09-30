Western Cape Agriculture on marking World Rabies Day

This year, 28 September will mark the 18th World Rabies Day. This year’s "Breaking Rabies Boundaries" highlights that One Health is not for a selected few but for everyone. The 28 September is also the commencement of the second Annual Provincial Veterinary Week (ending 5 October), which includes multiple veterinary-focused events and initiatives.

Rabies Day aims to raise awareness and advocate for rabies elimination globally. It is an event designed to be inclusive, uniting people, organisations, and stakeholders across all sectors against rabies.

According to Dr Ilse Trautman, Deputy Director General of Agricultural Research and Regulatory Services (including Veterinary Services), this year’s World Rabies Day theme focuses on the word ‘Breaking,’ highlighting the need for progress and moving beyond the status quo.

Dr Trautmann: “Rabies control programmes offer a great example of operationalising One Health—building the structures and trust crucial to establishing systems for other zoonotic diseases.

Dr Trautmann continues: “The theme calls for innovative strategies and collaboration across various sectors and regions, highlighting the importance of integrating human, animal, and environmental health efforts.”

“We can overcome geographic, socio-economic, and educational barriers by breaking boundaries and ensuring widespread vaccination, awareness, and access to medical care. This unified approach is crucial in the fight against rabies, fostering a world where the disease is no longer a threat to humans and animals.”

The Western Cape Head of Veterinary Services, Dr Gininda Msiza, says rabies affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord).

Dr Msiza: “Without appropriate medical care, rabies causes brain disease and death. Once symptoms of rabies appear, the disease is nearly always fatal. For this reason, preventing animal bites and receiving prompt medical care is especially important.”

“The Rabies virus is transmitted through direct contact (such as broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. People usually get rabies from the bite of a rabid animal”, adds Dr Msiza.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, highlights the value of awareness programmes such as Rabies Day.

Minister Meyer: “Awareness of rabies disease engages communities and empowers people to save themselves by seeking the care they need. This includes understanding how to prevent rabies in animals, when to suspect rabies, and what to do in case of a bite”.

Over the last three years, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture has vaccinated over 400,000 cats and dogs in its outreach engagements with communities.

“Minister Meyer: Companion pets such as cats and dogs play an important role in the lives of many of our citizens as they comfort their owner by their mere presence and are known to provide therapeutic and health benefits to those suffering from illnesses such as anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, phobias, and even substance use issues”.

“We must foster a world where this disease no longer threatens humans and animals. We must improve human, animal, and environmental health as the three are inextricably linked,” concluded Meyer.

