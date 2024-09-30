Solomon Tower Limited (STL) opens Head Office and delivers 14 tower sites

The Minister of Finance and Treasury, Manasseh Sogavare formally opened the new Solomon Tower Limited (STL) in the heart of Honiara City on Friday.

Solomon Tower Limited is the latest State Own Enterprise (SOE), established to coordinate and provide technical support to the Ministry of Communication and Aviation in implementing the Solomon Islands Broadband Infrastructure Project (SINBIP).

Located at the Solomon Post building at Mendana Avenue, the company with a humble beginning with only 2 administrative staff is now a fully functional office with 12 full-time staff and continues to grow.

The opening of the new Office will boost the administrative and operational capacity of the company to deliver its mandated responsibilities and further demonstrate that the Government is on track to deliver on its policy mandate to increase connectivity and accessibility for citizens in the telecommunications sector through the National Broadband Infrastructure flagship project (SINBIP).

In early 2024, the pace of project implementation was slightly slower than expected due to emerging technical and safeguard issues together with continuous bad weather conditions.

However, STL has now picked up momentum with a total of 13 sites on Guadalcanal and one VSAT site on Russel Islands all on air with impressive uptake of both voice and data (SMS & video) since their successful completion and connection through the Solomon Telekom Company core network earlier.

The latest connected mobile tower site is the Nukufero tower site, in the Russel Islands, which is a VSAT site, using a 1.8-meter dish. The Nukufero VSAT-based mobile site came on air on 26th September 2024. The coming on air of the VSAT mobile site at Nukufero was greatly welcomed by the Nukufero community and nearby villages, as this was the first time in decades for the community to be connected to the outer world through internet services.

The Nukufero community thanks the national government for initiating the SINBIP. They note that mobile services have the potential to positively affect sustainable development, acting as a tool to decrease information gaps and to empower them.

They also noted that beyond basic connectivity, the technology allows for overcoming the lack of physical infrastructure such as roads and landlines.

One teacher from Nukufero Community High School called and reported that the mobile service will enable more people to have access to information around the clock. In this way, the increase in availability and accessibility of mobile technology aligns well with GNUT policy to leave no one behind the ideal of sustainable development.

The government aims to construct about 161 3G/4G broadband mobile towers under the SINBIP around the country using both Microwave and VSAT backhaul connections to the Solomon Telekom Ltd core in Honiara. Most of the mobile towers will use green solar energy and will be accommodated in a specific fenced area based on the tower design.

The government will construct the mobile towers in three phases over 3 years. Phase covers the construction of mobile towers in Guadalcanal, Central Islands, and Isabel Provinces; Phase 2 covers Western and Choiseul Provinces; and Phase 3 covers Malaita, Makira, and Ulawa; and Temotu and Renbel Provinces.

The construction of the mobile towers in Guadalcanal province had progressed well, with 13 mobile sites now on air. Work on the remaining sites is currently underway, and is expected to be completed and on air in the months ahead. Work on the mobile towers in both Central and Isabel Provinces is also progressing according to schedule, and is expected to be completed and go on air by the end of December 2024.

STL plans to start work on the Second Phase of the SINBIP, which covers mobile tower sites in both the Choiseul and Western Provinces in late October 2024. Work on the Third phase, which covers Malaita, Makira & Ulawa, Temotu, and Renbel Provinces will commence in the first quarter of 2025. The GNUT Government aims to complete the construction of the 161 mobile tower sites under the SINBIP before the end of 2026.

In delivering his keynote address during the launching of the Sali tower on 22nd March 2024, the then caretaker Prime Minister Sogavare described the occasion as ‘another great day’ for all citizens as the Solomon Islands National Broadband Infrastructure Project (SINBIP) would greatly improve telecommunication services in the country.

The GNUT government acknowledges all landowning groups of the 13 completed mobile tower sites on Guadalcanal, and the Nukufero site in Russel Islands for offering their land and assisting the project technical team to enable the towers to go live for the first time.

The Government strongly encouraged other landowning groups in the country to allow their lands, especially in areas where the project technical team had identified to build the tower sites earlier.

In terms of ownership, the government had already established Solomon Islands Tower Company Ltd, trading as “Solomon Tower Limited” (STL), as the State-Owned Enterprise to own and manage the tower sites. The STL Office is located in the Eastern Wing (upstairs) of the Solomon Post building. Both the Ministers of Communication and Aviation (MCA) and Finance and Treasury (MOFT) are the two shareholders of STL, on behalf of the Solomon Islands government and people.

STL also expects to commence the commercial negotiation agreement with Solomon Telekom Company Limited (STCL) in early November 2024. This agreement will cover the sharing of revenues on all mobile calls and data usage from and to all towers built under the SINBIP. STL hopes to use parts of these revenues to service the loan obtained from the Exim Bank of China. MCA is the lead government Ministry in working closely with STL and MOFT, to ensure that both the policy and technical aspects of the project are successfully met.

The GNUT Government sees the SINBIP as a good Private Public Partnership (PPP) model, not only in the country but also in any South Pacific country, in the age of digital transformation. STL looks forward to also talking with other local telecommunication operators, ISPs, and other relevant TV operators who wish to utilize the tower space on a lease basis in a win-win commercial arrangement.

In terms of mobile coverage, STL expects the project to cover another 200,000 of our people thereby increasing nationwide coverage to more than 80%. This improved coverage will benefit not only the government but also the private sector in the areas of e-education, e-health, e-government, and e-commerce. This should enable the Solomon Islands to meet most of the SDGs that we have been struggling to meet over the years.

The successful completion of the SINBIP and improvement in mobile coverage would also enable the government to further enhance the Solomon Islands’ Digital Economy.

This PPP model (Donor, Government, operators-services providers) is an efficient way of sharing telecommunication infrastructure with Solomon Telekom Ltd, BMobile, ISPs, and other relevant players in the sector.

The GNUT Government strongly believes that the SINBIP provides a golden opportunity to participate in delivering effective services to the people of the Solomon Islands in a win-win situation.

