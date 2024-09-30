Solomon Islands launches first ever Integrated Monitoring Reporting and Verification ( iMRV) tool

HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS 30TH SEPTMBER 2024 – The Climate Change Division in the Ministry of Environment Disaster Management and Meteorology launched the country’s first ever Integrated Monitoring Reporting and Verification (iMRV) digital platform in Honiara on Thursday 26th September 2024. Developed with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as the delivery partner and financial support from the Australian Government, this platform marks a significant step forward in climate change and other related data management.

Known as the Integrated Monitoring Reporting and Verification tool, the platform will enable the Solomon Islands to capture, track and report on all climate related data and activities. This aligns with the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), significantly contributing to the nation’s commitment to addressing climate change and fulfilling its global responsibilities.

The iMRV tool is build around six key modules:

The Green House (GHG) Gas Inventory Module,

The Adaptation Module

The Mitigation Module

The Support and Received Module

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Tracking Module

The Administration and User Management Module.

With the iMRV tool, the Solomon Islands can now achieve transparent and accurate reporting across these critical areas. It will help the country track its progress, meet international reporting requirements and strengthen its capacity to combat climate change.

Speaking at the launch of the tool Supervising Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Disaster Management and Meteorology, Mr Karl Kuper, emphasized the significance of this achievement for the Solomon Islands. ” As a party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement the iMRV tool will greatly enhance the country’s obligations to meet the reporting requirements under these global treaties.”

Also present at the launch was Ms Sara Lailey, First Secretary of Governance and Stability from the Australian High Commission who reiterated Australia’s committement to supporting the Solomon Islands in addressing Climate Change Actions. She stated that Australia’s financial backing for the development of the iMRV tool demonstrate this ongoing commitment.

The launch of the iMRV tool is the culmination of 29 months of collaborative work between the Climate Change Division, UNDP, Subbarao Consultancy Services, the Australian Government and other various stakeholders in the country.

