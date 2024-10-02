Global Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $9.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ultralight and light aircraft market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.99 billion in 2023 to $7.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to innovation in avionics, growing tourism sector, cost-effectiveness, training and flight schools, advancements in aircraft materials, recreational aviation enthusiasm.

The ultralight and light aircraft market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advanced safety features, increasing urban air mobility (UAM), growth in adventure tourism, focus on lightweight materials and construction, increased focus on safety features.

An increase in air tourism is expected to propel the growth of the ultralight and light aircraft market going forward. Air tourism refers to the commercial activity of transporting passengers by air for leisure, recreation, or tourism purposes. It involves the use of aircraft, typically commercial airliners, private jets, or smaller aircraft, to facilitate travel for individuals or groups seeking to explore different destinations or engage in recreational activities. Ultralight and light aircraft play a pivotal role in enhancing the air tourism experience, offering a unique and accessible way for travelers to explore destinations from an aerial perspective. These aircraft, known for their agility and versatility, facilitate scenic flights, sightseeing tours, and adventure tourism activities. Whether soaring over picturesque landscapes or providing thrilling experiences such as skydiving or aerial photography, ultralight and light aircraft contribute to the diversification of air tourism offerings.

Key players in the market include Textron Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Limited, Piper Aircraft Inc., TECNAM Costruzioni Aeronautiche S.p.A., The Cirrus Design Corporation, Aeropro Ltd., American Legend Aircraft Company, Autogyro GmbH, Evektor spol. s r.o., Flight Design General Aviation GmbH, Jabiru Aircraft Pty Limited, P&M Aviation SV, Cub Crafters Inc., Pipistrel d.o.o Ajdovšcina, Quicksilver Aircraft, Vulcan Air S.p.A., Air Creation, Lockwood Aviation Group, Airtime Aircraft Inc., Alpi Aviation Srl, ATEC v.o.s., B&F Technik Vertriebs GmbH, BRM Aero s.r.o., Rainbow SkyReach Ltd., Czech Sport Aircraft a.s., Flightstar Sportplanes, Fly Synthesis Srl, ICP srl, Just Aircraft LLC, Kitfox Aircraft LLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Overview?

Major companies collaborate and get into partnerships to strengthen their position in the ultralight and light aircraft market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

1) By Aircraft: Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft

2) By Technology: CTOL, VTOL

3) By Propulsion: Electric/Hybrid, Conventional

4) By Application: Civil & Commercial, Military

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Europe was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ultralight And Light Aircraft Market Definition

The ultralight and light aircraft are microlight aircraft or lightweight aircraft with a fixed wing and have a capacity of one to two people, and their speed limit and weight vary according to the requirements of different regions. These aircraft are used for recreational and short-distance flying.

