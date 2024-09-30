PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Legarda lauds signing of Magna Carta of Seafarers into law Senator Loren Legarda lauded the signing into law of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, which she called a huge win for foreign and domestic workers. The new law aims to secure seafarers' rights to decent, just, and humane conditions aboard sea-going vessels, as well as filling the deficiencies in laws that have threatened overseas employment. "We hope that the new law will help our Filipino seafarers, who are among the best in the world, to stay up to date with new international standards, as set by numerous international conventions," said Legarda, the author and co-sponsor of the measure. "We also aim to take care of their families -- the very reason why our heroic migrant workers toil night and day on the other side of the planet -- just to give them a better life," she added. The Magna Carta of Seafarers will cover all Filipino overseas and domestic seafarers and cadets undergoing shipboard training on Philippine-registered or foreign-registered ocean-going vessels. The law enshrines various rights, such as safe working conditions, forming labor organizations, collective bargaining, educational advancement, information to next of kin, passage and safe travel, and protection against harassment and discrimination. As of 2022, about 490,000 Filipino sailors were plying the world's ships, helping to keep the global supply chain unimpeded and ensure the safety of both passengers and cargo. "We were growing concerned about the dangerous conditions many of our seafarers endure, as well as poor treatment and salaries from their superiors. We want to put an end to this," asserted the four-term lawmaker. "As we put our Filipino seafarers on a pedestal as one of the world's best, they should be recognized and treated as such by a country thankful for their sacrifice, to make their families, and the economy, better." Legarda pinuri and pagsasabatas sa Magna Carta of Seafarers Pinuri ni Senador Loren Legarda ang paglagda bilang batas ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. sa Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers. Ang bagong batas na ito ay naglalayong masiguro ang karapatan ng mga lumalayag sa disente, makatao, at makatarungang mga kondisyon sa loob ng mga barko, pati na ang pagpuno sa mga kakulangan ng batas na nakaapekto sa kabuhayan ng iba. "Tayo ay umaasa na makatutulong ang bagong batas na ito sa ating mga Filipino seafarer, ang isa sa pinakamahusay sa mundo, na makaagapay sa makabagong alituntunin ng mga international convention," pahayag ni Legarda, ang author at co-sponsor ng batas. "Ibig rin nating mapangalagaan ang kanilang mga pamilya -- ang pangunahing dahilan kung bakit ang ating mga bagong bayani ay nagpupursigi araw at gabi sa ibang bahagi ng mundo -- upang mapaganda ang kanilang buhay," dagdag niya. Sakop ng Magna Carta of Seafarers ang lahat ng Pilipinong naglalayag sa ibayong dagat, domestic seafarers, at mga kadete na sumasailalim sa shipboard training sa mga barkong rehistrado sa Pilipinas o sa mga foreign-registered ocean-going vessels. Nasasaad din sa batas ang ilang karapatan tulad ng ligtas na trabaho, pagbuo ng labor organizations, collective bargaining, pag-aaral, pagbabalita sa mahal sa buhay, ligtas na pagbabarko, at proteksyon mula sa diskriminasyon at harassment. Tinatayang nasa 490,000 ang mga maritime workers ng Pilipinas noong 2022 na tumutulong na masigurong hindi delayed ang global supply chain, at nagsisiguradong ligtas ang pasahero at cargo. "Nais nating wakasan ang nakatatakot na kondisyon na tinitiis ng ating mga manlalayag, pati na ang pagmamaltrato ng kanilang mga amo," diin ng mambabatas. "Bilang isa sa pinakamagaling sa mundo, nararapat lamang na tratuhin nang maayos at isulong ang mga karapatan ng Filipino seafarers. Ito ay bilang pasasalamat sa kanilang mga sakripisyo at naiambag upang pagandahin ang antas ng buhay ng kanilang pamilya, pati na ng ekonomiya ng bansa."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.