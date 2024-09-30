PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act to help eradicate smuggling in PH - Legarda Senator Loren Legarda lauded the signing of Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, into law, which will establish new measures against rampant smuggling. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., signed the measure in Malacañang on Thursday, September 26. The law seeks to curtail smuggling, profiteering, and hoarding of agricultural products. "We welcome the signing of this priority measure, which seeks to make food products more affordable and for the common Filipino to have more on their plate daily," said Legarda, author of the measure. "With the proper implementation of this law, the State will now have more power to capture, prosecute, and punish those who want to take advantage of the unequal system between our farmers and abusive parties who seek to make a profit," she added. Agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, cartel, and financing of these crimes will now be considered acts of economic sabotage, which will merit a penalty of life imprisonment plus triple the fine of the total value of the products involved. Aiding and abetting will be penalized with a 20-30 year prison term, as well as a fine of twice the total value of the products involved. An Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council will also be established to oversee the proper implementation of the law, authored and principally sponsored by Senator Cynthia Villar. "Our fervent hope is to seek better days for our farmers, who have been ravaged by unequal business practices and unfavorable weather disturbances which have destroyed their produce," remarked the lawmaker. "With this new law, the legal collection of taxes, as well as the proper paying of value-added tax, will improve drastically through the availability of more products for public consumption," she furthered. (30) Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, makatutulong pugsain ang smuggling sa Pilipinas Pinuri ni Senador Loren Legarda ang pagsasabatas sa Republic Act No. 12022, o Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, na naglalayong maglapat ng bagong hakbang laban sa smuggling. Pinirmahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ang panukalang batas ngayong Huwebes, Setyembre 26, sa Malacañang. Layon ng batas na bawasan ang smuggling, profiteering at hoarding ng produktong agricultural sa bansa. "Tayo ay nagagalak na napirmahan ang panukalang batas na ito, na naglalayong pababain ang presyo ng pagkain, at paramihin ang pagkain sa hapag ng pamilyang Pilipino sa pang-araw-araw," pahayag ni Legarda, author ng batas. "Sa tamang pagpapatupad ng batas na ito, ang bansa ay magkakaroon ng mas mabisang kapangyarihan na hulihin, kasuhan, at parusahan ang mga mapang-abusong mga kawatan sa ating mga magsasaka," dagdag pa niya. Ang agricultural smuggling, hoarding, profiteering, pag-cartel, at financing ng mga krimen ay ikokonsiderang economic sabotage, na may parusang habambuhay na pagkakakulong, pati triple sa kabuaang halaga ng produktong nagamit sa krimen. Ang pagtulong sa krimen ay papatawan rin ng 20 hanggang 30 taong pagkakakulong, pati ang multa ng doble ng halaga ng produktong nagamit. Magkakaroon rin ng Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council na sisigurado sa tamang pagpapatupad ng batas. Si Senator Cynthia Villar and author at principal sponsor ng RA 12022. "Ang ating hangad ay makapagtaguyod ng mas magandang buhay sa ating mga magsasaka, na nasasamantala ng mga mandarayang negosyante, at nasasalanta ng mga delubyo taon-taon," ani Legarda. "Sa bagong batas na ito, ang paglikom ng buwis ay lalaki dahil sa mas maraming legal na produktong ibebenta sa merkado."

