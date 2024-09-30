PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 30, 2024 Tolentino: Senate must observe rules on admissibility in 'Chinese spy' claim vs Guo The Senate must observe the rules of admissibility in treating the allegation that surfaced recently from an Al Jazeera video linking Alice Guo to China's civilian intelligence network. This was stressed by Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, while adding that the claim against Guo by a 'self-confessed Chinese spy' interviewed by Al Jazeera in Thailand needs to be backed by evidence. "First, we do not have jurisdiction over the source in the interview who is detained in Thailand. Second, we do not know the basis of his claim," said the senator and lawyer, in an interview on DZBB. "I'll ask [Guo's] reaction to the video. But under the rules of admissibility in our courts, whatever was stated in the video cannot be authenticated because the person who was interviewed is in Thailand." The video can be authenticated two ways, he explained: first, if the source is brought over to the Philippines from Thailand to testify; or second, if the source is brought to the Philippine embassy in Bangkok, where the Senate would have to conduct a hearing. "That's how the Senate could gain jurisdiction, otherwise it's just a video," he noted. In the meantime, Tolentino believes that the Senate probe should focus on the additional information that Guo committed to divulge to the senators in part two of the executive session, which will be scheduled soon. Asked if he thinks the Chinese Embassy should be officially notified by the government to comment on the matter, Tolentino replied: "I leave that to the Department of Justice. But as things stand, we already have so many pending concerns with China that need more urgent attention." Tolentino: Senado, dapat gabayan ng 'rules on admissibility' sa paratang na 'Chinese spy' umano si Guo Dapat gabayan ng 'rules on admissibility' ang Senado sa pagtrato nito sa alegasyong lumutang mula sa isang Al Jazeera video na 'Chinese spy' diumano si Alice Guo. Ito ang binigyang-diin ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, na nagsabing kailangang punan ng ebidensya ang naturang alegasyon laban kay Guo ng nagpakilala umanong 'Chinese spy' na ininterbyu ng Al Jazeera sa isang piitan sa Thailand. "Una, wala tayong hurisdiksyon sa source ng interbyu na nakakulong sa Thailand. Pangalawa, hindi natin alam kung ano ang basehan ng kanyang paratang," ipinaliwanag ng senador at abogado, sa isang panayam sa DZBB. "Tatanungin ko si Guo sa kanyang reaksyon sa video. Pero sa ilalim ng 'rules on admissibility' sa ating mga korte, kung ano man yung sinabi sa video ay hindi mao-authenticate, dahil yung taong ininterbyu ay nasa Thailand," dagdag nya. Dalawa ang paraan para ma-authenticate ang video, paliwanag ni Tolentino: una, kung ang source ay madadala sa Pilipinas mula Thailand para tumestigo; o ikalawa, kung ang source ay madadala sa embahada ng Pilipinas sa Bangkok, kung saan dapat ding magsagawa ng pagdinig ang Senado. "Sa ganyang paraan maaaring magkaroon ng hurisdiksyon ang Senado. Kung hindi, yan ay isa lamang video," aniya. Samantala, naniniwala ang senador na dapat tutukan ng Senate investigation ang mga karagdagang isisiwalat umano ni Guo sa susunod na executive session na itatakda ng komite. Nang tanungin kung sa tingin ba n'ya ay dapat pormal na hingan ng komento ang Embahada ng China ukol sa paratang, ganito ang tugon ni Tolentino: "Ipinauubaya ko na yan sa Department of Justice. Pero sa ngayon, marami pa tayong nakabinbin na usapin sa China na dapat paglaananan ng kagyat na atensyon."

