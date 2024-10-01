Groundbreaking Study Reveals Donor Attitudes Toward AI in Charitable Organizations

New Research Highlights Opportunities and Concerns as AI Integration in Nonprofits Gains Momentum

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An independent study led by renowned nonprofit thought leaders Cherian Koshy and Nathan Chappell sheds light on donor perceptions of artificial intelligence (AI) in the charitable sector, revealing critical insights for nonprofits navigating this technological frontier. The research, which surveyed more than 1,000 donors across the United States, provides a nuanced understanding of how AI is reshaping donor behavior, trust, and engagement.

Key Findings:

- High Awareness and Mixed Comfort Levels: AI adoption by nonprofits should not be a one-size-fits all approach. While 82.4% of respondents reported familiarity with AI, comfort with its use in charitable contexts varied significantly, with younger donors and those more familiar with AI expressing greater acceptance.

- Top AI Benefits Identified: Donors see the greatest potential for AI in improving fraud detection (48.3%) and operational efficiency (44.7%), but some express caution about its role in fundraising and donor communications (29.6%).

- Transparency is Paramount: An overwhelming 86.3% of respondents highlighted the importance of transparency in AI usage by nonprofits, underscoring the need for clear communication from nonprofits on how AI is being utilized.

Cherian Koshy commented on the findings, stating:

“Nonprofits stand at a pivotal moment where the thoughtful integration of AI can lead to transformative outcomes. However, the data reminds us that the human element in philanthropy cannot be overshadowed by technology. By addressing donor concerns through clear communication and ethical AI practices, nonprofits can leverage AI to build stronger, more resilient relationships with their supporters.”

Nathan Chappell, co-author of the study added:

“AI presents a powerful opportunity for nonprofits to enhance their operations and impact, but it’s clear that donor trust hinges on transparency, ethical considerations. Our study shows that while there’s enthusiasm from donors for AI’s potential, there’s also a significant responsibility on nonprofits to implement these technologies in a way that promotes and protects donor trust.”

The report emphasizes the need for a balanced approach to AI implementation, recommending that nonprofits prioritize backend applications while cautiously introducing AI in donor-facing activities. The findings also suggest tailored communication strategies to address the varying levels of AI familiarity and comfort across different donor demographics.

About the Study:

The research was conducted independently in August 2024, surveying 1,006 individuals who made financial contributions to nonprofit organizations within the past twelve months. The study was self-funded by Cherian Koshy and Fundraising.AI to ensure objectivity and is not affiliated with any privately owned entity. The opinions in the study are solely the views of the authors and not necessarily their respective companies or industry associations.

About Cherian Koshy: Cherian Koshy, a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP), is a distinguished innovator and strategist. Cherian’s insights, shared through keynotes, workshops, and publications, empower leaders to navigate and thrive in the evolving sector. He is a member of the executive committee of the global board of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the recipient of the 2022 Governor's Volunteer Award for his work as chair of Volunteer Iowa as well as a Kentucky Colonel. His NonprofitOS, an AI-driven platform, was acquired by Kindsight where he is now a Vice President. His commitment to ethical innovation and leadership drives significant, impactful change, positioning him as pivotal in advancing social impact excellence globally.

About Nathan Chappell: Nathan Chappell, MBA, MNA, CFRE, is a distinguished expert at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and generosity, renowned for his pioneering leadership in AI-driven philanthropy. As the Senior Vice President at DonorSearch AI, Nathan spearheads innovative AI initiatives across major US nonprofits and founded Fundraising.AI to advocate for responsible AI use in global fundraising. His award winning book, The Generosity Crisis: The Case for Radical Connection to Solve Humanity’s Greatest Challenges, is heralded as essential reading in the nonprofit sector.

