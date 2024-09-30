Were You Affected by Hurricane Helene? 7 Things to Know About Applying for Disaster Assistance

Hurricane Helene uprooted lives across multiple states. If you were affected, you may be left feeling overwhelmed and wondering what steps to take next.

As you begin to clear debris and work to save damaged family treasures, one important step you can take is to apply for disaster assistance.

Here are seven things to be aware of when you apply.

1 – What is disaster assistance?

When the President approves a major disaster declaration, FEMA is able to provide financial assistance directly to people to jumpstart their recovery. As FEMA works with state, local, Tribal Nation and territorial government partners to assess needs, assistance becomes available in additional impacted areas. You can use the tool on DisasterAssistance.gov to look up your zip code and determine whether your area is currently included.

2 - How to apply

The best way to apply is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. This is the fastest and easiest way to get you the financial assistance you need.

If you’re unable to apply online, you can also apply by:

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Calls are accepted 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time. Help is available in most languages; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number for that service.

. Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

3 – The information you’ll need to apply

When you apply, you will be asked to provide:

A description of the damage.

Your address at the time of the disaster.

Your Social Security number.

Contact information.

If you have insurance, your policy number, agent or company.

Annual household income.

Your bank account information for direct deposit.

4 – Remember to document your damage

Make sure to document any property damage with photos.

5 – If you have insurance, file a claim

File a claim with your insurance as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will pay for.

6 – What does FEMA assistance help with?

Disaster assistance can help with a range of needs.

This includes:

Serious Needs Assistance . Money to help you pay for essential items such as food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies.

. Money to help you pay for essential items such as food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies. Displacement Assistance . Money to help with housing needs. If you cannot return to your home because of the disaster, this money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit.

. Money to help with housing needs. If you cannot return to your home because of the disaster, this money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit. Other eligible expenses. This includes expenses from things like rental assistance, basic home repairs and property losses.

7 – What comes next?

Home inspection. If you had disaster-caused damage to your home and personal property, FEMA may verify the damage through an on-site or remote inspection.

Application decision. You’ll receive a letter with FEMA’s decision on your application. You may be approved for FEMA disaster assistance based on the information you provided in your application, but many times, additional information is needed.

Appeal. If you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal—follow the instructions in your decision letter.

Delivery of funds. If you are approved for disaster assistance, you may receive a check from the U.S. Department of the Treasury or direct deposit, based on your chosen method.

You can find more information about next steps on FEMA.gov.

We know the road to recovery can be overwhelming. If you are experiencing emotional distress related to the disaster recovery, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s website to use the Disaster Distress Helpline. For additional help applying for assistance or meeting your other needs, visit a Disaster Recovery Center close to you.