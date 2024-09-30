Matrix AI Launches Customised AI Training Service Tailored to Each Business

Matrix AI Consulting Logo Glen Maguire, CAIO of Matrix AI Consulting

Matrix AI is thrilled to introduce its new AI Training Service, offering 100% customised, non-generic training designed to meet the needs of each business.

Our AI training is crafted for non-technical professionals. We provide a fully customised learning experience, focusing on real-world AI applications that are directly relevant to each business.” — Glen Maguire, CAIO

AUCKLAND, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix AI Consulting is delighted to announce the launch of its 100% customised AI Training Service, specifically tailored for non-technical businesses and government organisations. Unlike generic AI courses, Matrix AI Consulting delivers bespoke, sector-specific training that covers everything from AI fundamentals to advanced AI tools such as Microsoft’s CoPilot. This new service equips participants with practical AI knowledge, customised to their industry, enabling them to apply AI effectively in their operations.Training Topics Covered:1. Introduction to AI: Learn the core principles of AI, its business applications, and how it can transform organisations across various sectors.2. Generative AI: Explore the exciting developments in Generative AI, including applications such as content generation, product design, and customer service automation.3. Training on Specific Tools (e.g., CoPilot): Gain hands-on experience with powerful AI tools such as Microsoft CoPilot, which helps businesses automate tasks, increase productivity, and make data-driven decisions.4. AI Strategy: Develop a customised AI strategy that aligns with your business or organisation's objectives, ensuring AI integration enhances efficiency and competitive advantage.5. AI Governance: Learn best practices for AI governance, ensuring responsible AI implementation with a focus on ethics, compliance, and risk management.Matrix AI Consulting’s non-generic AI training courses are designed specifically for non-technical business leaders and government organisations, ensuring that the content is accessible, practical, and ready for immediate application across various industries.Key Features of the AI Training Services:1. Fully Customised for Each Business or Sector: Every training session is tailored to the specific needs of the business, including an in-depth review of the sector they operate in, and a focus on relevant AI technologies most beneficial to their industry.2. Non-Technical Focus: The training is designed to be accessible to business professionals and government leaders who may not have a technical background, ensuring that everyone can grasp and utilise AI effectively.3. Sector-Specific Tools and Practical Application: The training focuses on the AI tools and technologies most relevant to the organisation’s sector, providing practical, hands-on sessions that allow participants to apply what they learn in real-world situations.4. Expert Guidance and Ongoing Support: Delivered by experienced AI trainers, the live, interactive sessions provide participants with the opportunity to engage, ask questions, and receive continued support following the training."Our AI training is specifically crafted for non-technical professionals in businesses and government organisations," said Glen Maguire, Founder of Matrix AI Consulting. "We provide a fully customised learning experience, focusing on real-world AI applications that are directly relevant to each client’s industry. This ensures participants can immediately apply their new skills. Our clients consistently praise the training, highlighting its outstanding quality and the 100% relevance to their business needs."About Matrix AI Consulting: Matrix AI Consulting specialises in AI governance frameworks, AI change management , AI training and AI strategy services for businesses, governement entities and organisations. With a focus on practical implementation and sustainable AI adoption, Matrix AI Consulting is dedicated to helping clients navigate the evolving AI landscape.

