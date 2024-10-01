Liv Amiri & Elizabeth Gorcey Launch 'Standing Tall,' the Latest in the 'Liv On Life' Series: 'Feel Tall at Any Size'

Liv Amiri

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liv Amiri and Elizabeth Gorcey, the dynamic mother-daughter duo behind the award-winning “Liv On Life” children's book series, are back with their latest inspiring installment, “Standing Tall.” Written entirely by 17-year-old Liv Amiri, this book continues the series’ mission to encourage young readers to embrace authenticity, self-acceptance, and the power of individuality.

Liv Amiri is a talented writer, poet, musician, and painter who has captivated audiences in print and person. She has visited schools and talked to children about the importance of self-acceptance, standing up to peer pressure, and how books can be friends in times of need. Her message is simple yet powerful.

"Being proud of who you are and standing tall in your authenticity is the best way to live. It's not about fitting into someone else's mold or giving in to peer pressure; it's about embracing what makes you unique and celebrating that every day,” explains Amiri.

“Standing Tall,” illustrated by the talented Kajiah Jacobs and designed by Robin Mitchell, is set for release in late 2024 or early 2025. This highly anticipated fourth installment joins the successful “Liv On Life” series, which includes previous titles such as “Going to the Park,” “Green is Good,” and “Read Read and Read.”

The “Liv On Life” series was initially inspired by Liv’s experiences and her mother, Elizabeth Gorcey's, encouragement to use her authentic voice. Gorcey, an accomplished actress and artist known for her iconic role in the hit movie “Footloose” recognized the invaluable lessons parents can learn from a child’s honest perspective. Together, they have created a series that resonates with children and provides guidance to parents navigating modern-day challenges with their kids.

In addition to writing, Liv’s outreach extends to her talks with students nationwide. She discusses themes from her books, focusing on self-acceptance, resisting peer pressure, and how small choices—like eating green—can have significant, positive impacts.

“Books can be friends that guide us through life’s challenges, and making small choices—like eating green—can greatly impact our well-being," says Amiri.

The “Liv On Life” series is available at local bookstores, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

For more information about Liv Amiri, visit her website: https://livonlife.com/

To learn more about the “Liv On Life” series, follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livonlifelol/

To learn more about Elizabeth Gorcey and her work, click here.

