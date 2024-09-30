Police raid beer outlets and kwaso (homebrew) during a snap operation in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki police station raided beer outlets and kwaso (homebrew) during a snap operation on 26 September 2024.

During the snap operation police have checked five illegal beer outlets in West Kwara’ae and confiscated a good number of carton beers. The police raid includes seven Kwaso producers with their sales person.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “A total of 60 bottle kwaso and 20 cartons of beer has been confiscated during the snap operation.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “Police also conducted raids at the famous Teak area at Kwainamoro and Gounaoua beer outlet. A person has been identified to use false documents. Therefore, the suspect will be charged for producing false documents.”

Mr. Tafoa said, “Most of the suspects were sternly warned as it was their first time and few of the kwaso producers escaped from Police during arrival. This is part of ongoing high visibility patrols and snap operations on such targeted activities.”

He said, “Many people in the communities visited were very happy with what the Police did and showed their appreciation by working together with the police by identifying hidden beer outlets and Kwaso producers.”

