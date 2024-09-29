CSSI Deputy Commissioner Visits Auki Corrections

Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Deputy Commissioner Operation Michael Nagu has recently visited Auki Correctional Centre (ACC) in Malaita Province.

The official visit to ACC is strategically part of his 2024 Annual Visit to Provincial Centres to oversee the Centre functions under his mandate and meet with Provincial Correctional Centre key Stakeholders such as Prisoners Program Providers, ACC Emergency Contractors, Kilufi Hospital Psychiatric Doctor and Malaita Province Principal Magistrate.

During the muster with staff, Deputy Commissioner Nagu reiterates on discipline, work ethics, organizational expectations, officers roles and responsibilities, budgets implications vs business plan, training opportunities, asset management, rehabilitation initiatives, prisoners case management & classification, security compliance audit and internal governance.

He reinforce to staff to always maintain professionalism, safety and security standards and the implementation of prisoners rehabilitation program activities as this is a priority of the government.

“Safe custody and rehabilitation of inmates is Corrections business and we must implement and execute organizational expectations and standards, as accorded under the CSSI Acts and Regulations”.

Deputy Commissioner adds that meeting with key stakeholders was very successful and they pledge their vigorous support in Correctional business despite challenges and minimal resources implications.

Supervising Commandant of Auki Correctional Centre Mr. Benjamin Firibae do acknowledge the Deputy Commissioner Operations for his annual visit to the Centre.

He adds that such a visit by Deputy Commissioner Operations to his Centre really boost their morale and giving them hope, as leaders are always there and consider them as part of the amalgamated CSSI family.

Auki Correction Officers attentively listening to Deputy Commissioner during the muster.

Deputy Commissioner meet with Auki Prisoners.

Deputy Commissioner Michael Nagu meet with Auki Correctional Centre Prisoners Program Providers.

Deputy Commissioner Nagu and Commandant Firibae pose for photo shot with Malaita Province Principal Magistrate Luke Sandy after courtesy visit.

CSSI Press