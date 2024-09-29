Police arrest a 21-year-old male suspect for grievous harm incident at Kilufii area

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Auki police station have arrested a 21-year-old male suspect for a grievous harm incident at Kilufii area on 27 September 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “The suspect was arrested after several police attempts but he escaped.”

PPC Tafoa said, “It was alleged that the suspect assaulted the 16-year-old girl on 5 September 2024 at Kilufii area.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “The victim sustained head injury and was referred to National Referral Hospital after the incident and now she has recovered.”

Mr. Tafoa said, “The suspect was charged for grievous harm contrary to section 226 of the penal code and will appear before Auki Magistrates’ Court today (30 September 2024).

