Police arrest a suspect in relation to rape incident at Kwailabesi area

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Malu’u police station have arrested and charged a male suspect in his 20s for the allegation of rape on 25 September 2024.

The suspect was arrested after he raped a 16-year-old girl at Kwailabesi area in North Malaita on 12 September 2024.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province, Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa said, “The suspect was brought to Auki police station and dealt with.”

PPC Tafoa said, “The suspect appears before Auki Magistrates’ Court on 26 September 2024 and was remanded for next appearance on a later date.”

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “The suspect is a crew for a public transport provider for the Northern Malaita road.”

Mr. Tafoa said, “It was alleged that victim dropped off at around 7pm on the main road and walked along the bush track to her home village. The victim was on her way home when the horrific incident occurred.”

“The suspect followed the victim, raped her and assaulted the victim causing several other injuries on her body,” PPC Tafoa said.

The provincial police chief acknowledges the communities of Kwailabesi area for their response to the police appeal. Working closely with the police to curb crime in our communities is a shared responsibility for the good of our communities.

