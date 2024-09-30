NZ police and RSIPF deliver CPS training officers and leaders in Makira-Ulawa Province

New Zealand Police under the Solomon Islands Police Support Program (SIPSP) alongside Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) Provincial Training Officer (PTO) returned to Makira Province to deliver Crime Prevention Strategy (CPS), Mindset and Family Violence training.

The training allowed the officers to enhance skills learnt from previous training and to apply practical crime prevention strategies to issues they face within their communities.

The refreshed training was delivered to 20 RSIPF officers from Makira and four Correctional Services Solomon Islands (CSSI) officers who were part of a contingent to further progress the delivery of mindset training to CSSI.

For the first time seven community representative leaders from across Makira province were included in the training and a workshop was created to discuss community issues collaboratively to reduce harm and victimisation within the community.

The community leaders, RSIPF and CSSI officers discussed crime problems and risks within Makira Province and shared ideas and initiatives to implement collectively to prevent crime and reduce harm and victimisation.

SIPSP and the RSIPF trainers will continue to complete mindset training focussed on the CPS in the coming months in Central Province, Makira Province and Western Province.

RSIPF and CSSI officers listening during the training

RSIPF and CSSI officers during the training

//End//