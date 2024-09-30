Jason Schenker Delivers Opening Keynote at PRGXchange 2024 Event 'Shaping Winning Strategies in the A.I. Era'

Jason Schenker Gave the Opening Keynote to Finance and Procurement Executives at PRGXchange in Las Vegas on Economics, Artificial Intelligence, and Geopolitics

It was an honor to speak to the dedicated group of finance and procurement professionals at PRGXchange 2024.” — Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Futurist Institute and Prestige Economics are pleased to announce that Jason Schenker , a leading global economist, futurist, and bestselling author, delivered a keynote address at the PRGXchange event on September 23, 2024, in Las Vegas.Mr. Schenker’s presentation for the PRGXchange event “Shaping Winning Strategies in the A.I. Era: How Finance and Procurement Leaders Stay Ahead” was tailored for finance and procurement leaders navigating the future of artificial intelligence and its impact on business operations.With his deep expertise in finance, supply chain, and artificial intelligence, Mr. Schenker was selected to deliver the opening keynote. His high-energy and insightful talk, titled “Economic and Financial Outlook: Rethinking Possibilities and Seizing Opportunities,” explored key trends shaping the future of business and economics. This talk included original economic and financial market research from Prestige Economics along with A.I., technology, and trends research from The Futurist Institute.PRGX, a pioneer in profit recovery for nearly five decades and a global leader in source-to-pay data intelligence and margin expansion, empowers clients in over 30 countries to recover $2 billion in annual cash flow. PRGX’s innovative approach helps unlock value and strengthen the financial health of organizations worldwide.Reflecting on his keynote, Mr. Schenker shared, “I discussed the critical future trends that will shape the coming years, including opportunities in A.I., economic and financial trends, geopolitical risks, political challenges, and other relevant topics for these leading executives.”Mr. Schenker’s address centered on five key themes:- Artificial Intelligence Opportunities- Cold War TwoGeopolitical and Supply Chain Risks- Economic Outlook, Global Growth, and Manufacturing- The U.S. Labor Market and the Health of the U.S. Consumer- U.S. Election Uncertainty and RisksMr. Schenker provided actionable insights, emphasizing the importance of leveraging A.I. technologies, derisking supply chains, ensuring fiscal discipline, conducting spend analysis, and implementing cost leadership initiatives.An executive with PRGX, Pattie Q. Pan, remarked, “Jason Schenker’s comprehensive outlook on the global economy, geopolitical risks, the health of U.S. consumers, and the 2024 U.S. election provided our attendees with invaluable insights to stay ahead in their fields.” She added, “Jason Schenker’s energetic, engaging, and insightful communication style captivated our audience and left a lasting impression.”Following the event, Mr. Schenker expressed his appreciation: “It was an honor to speak to such a dedicated group of finance and procurement professionals.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future and has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews. Mr Schenker founded Prestige Economics in 2009 and The Futurist Institute in 2016. He is a 2024 LinkedIn “Top Voice,” and LinkedIn recognized him as a “Top Economics Voice” and “Top Public Speaking Voice” in 2023 and 2024. Mr. Schenker has been a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Around 1.2 million students have taken Mr. Schenker’s 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, tech, finance, energy, and leadership. Mr. Schenker holds master’s degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He has earned numerous post-graduate certificates and professional designations, including as a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Mr. Schenker was a 2023-2024 Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). He is currently an Adjunct Fellow of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and a member of the Bretton Woods Committee.- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com - For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com - For more information, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org

