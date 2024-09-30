Florida Government Drone Operations Conference (FLOCON) Returns to SunTrax in February 2025

FLOCON 2024 Brought together public safety and government drone users from throughout the State of Florida. FLOCON Logo

Education and training program will focus on Drones For Good for public safety and government UAS operations

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Florida Government Drone Operations Conference ( FLOCON ) will be held from February 4-6, 2025, at SunTrax in Auburndale, Florida. FLOCON will unite first responders and government users of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) from across Florida to review legal requirements and best practices and learn new strategies and tactics for the use of Drones For GoodFLOCON 2025 will be the third iteration of the conference, which is focused on using UAS to assist law enforcement, fire rescue, transportation, land management, and disaster response missions. The conference will also feature live demonstrations of products and equipment for the ecosystem surrounding public safety drone operations.SunTrax, a large-scale innovative facility developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and dedicated to the research, development, and testing of emerging transportation technologies in safe and controlled environments, will again serve as the official host location for FLOCON.“SunTrax is thrilled to welcome back Florida government drone users for FLOCON 2025,” said Pamela Foster, SunTrax Strategic Development Manager at Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise. “Drones and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) are incredibly important to Florida’s transportation and public safety ecosystem, and we are pleased to support this vital initiative.”FLOCON is produced by the Florida Public Safety Coordination Group (FLOGRU) – a program founded in 2021 and administrated by the Airborne International Response Team ( AIRT ) with support from the Florida Peninsula Chapter of AUVSI ( AUVSI Florida ). Both AIRT and AUVSI Florida are non-profit programs focused on the advancement of uncrewed vehicle systems and related technologies serving the public interest. FLOGRU leaders comprise leading sUAS program managers from law enforcement, fire rescue, and disaster response organizations throughout Florida.“We are excited to return to SunTrax for our third-straight year,” said Christopher Todd, Executive Director of AIRT. “SunTrax is a world-class transportation facility that offers an excellent learning environment for Florida government drone operators and program managers.”FLOCON has already helped train over 350 public safety agency members on operating drones for incident and disaster response. FLOCON 2025 will again increase capacity to accommodate additional participants.“We appreciate the continued collaboration between SunTrax and AIRT to allow us conduct this important UAS training conference,” said Sgt. Robert Dooley, UAV Program Manager, Florida Highway Patrol and program director for FLOGRU. “FLOCON 2025 will provide the latest information to help Florida government drone users operate successfully and safely in the public interest.”Registration for FLOCON 2025 is now open. Please visit goflocon.org for additional details.About FLOGRUThe DRONEREPONDERS Florida Public Safety Coordination Group (FLOGRU) is a non-profit program supporting the use of small, uncrewed aircraft systems and related technology by Florida’s first responders. FLOGRU is administered by AIRT, Inc., a Florida-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization supporting the use of uncrewed and autonomous systems for public safety and disaster response. Additional support for FLOGRU is provided by the Florida Peninsula Chapter of AUVSI, Inc., an official chapter of AUVSI, the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed vehicle systems and robotics. For more information, please visit flogru.org

