North Carolina Receives Federal Major Disaster Declaration

Comunicado de Prensa en español

President Biden has granted Governor Roy Cooper’s request for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration for Tropical Storm Helene providing immediate federal help for 25 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

The declaration means that FEMA will be able to speed additional help to the state, and provide Individual Assistance to people living in those counties, as well as Public Assistance to reimburse local governments, state agencies, and non-profits or other eligible organizations for funds spent repairing facilities and infrastructure.

“The people in western North Carolina are hurting from this devastating storm and we are all working to get resources to people as fast as we can,” said Governor Cooper. “We have deployed rescue teams, transportation crews, water, mobile kitchens and more. This is going to be a long-term recovery and this federal declaration will help us respond.”

The counties in the declaration are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey Counties as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. As response operations and eligible damages dictate, North Carolina may be able to add additional counties or programs as assessments move forward. This declaration will also provide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding for future efforts to mitigate the impacts of future events.

This declaration is in addition to the federal emergency declaration already in place prior to the impacts of Tropical Storm Helene.

Read the declaration summary here.
 


 

