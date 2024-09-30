93-Year-Old Author and Activist To Have Prestigious Community Award Named After Him

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the remarkable age of 93, Everald Compton is soon to release his next book, Walking With The Man, But Not To Church. A lifetime elder and lay preacher of the Uniting Church, Everald has spent decades shaping conversations around faith and social reform in Australia. His latest book delves deep into the changing role of the Church in modern life.Having attended church nearly every Sunday for over nine decades, Everald’s personal evolution from fundamentalist to liberal reformer has culminated in his new work, which invites Australians—particularly the 90% who do not attend church regularly—to rediscover faith through a more personal and direct relationship without institutional confines. The book offers 65 insightful chapters highlighting leaders who have inspired communities and explores how faith can thrive beyond the walls of organised religion."The Church system is one that does not coincide with our modern day of life. While the virtues, lessons, and guiding principles of the faith and Bible are still relevant, we shouldn't need to attend Church every week," Everald says.Everald’s influence extends beyond the pulpit. He has been awarded the Order of Australia twice and received the Centenary Medal for his lifetime of service. His advocacy for voluntary dying legislation played a pivotal role in its introduction, and his work in community leadership has been recognised by National Seniors Australia which will announce an award named after him on Monday, September 30, at the Tattersall’s Club in Brisbane. This prestigious achievement, alongside the release of his new book, reinforces his lasting impact on the Australian community.In addition to his advocacy, Everald’s upcoming book launch promises a unique tribute—a burger named after him to coincide with the book’s release.Event Details:• Award Presentation: September 30, 2024, at Tattersall's Club, BrisbaneFor further information or to arrange an interview with Everald Compton, please contact:Jason Leigh SmithPhone: 0499 399 590Email: jason@clark-mackay.com.au________________________________________About Everald ComptonEverald Compton is a 93-year-old author, lay preacher, and community advocate. He is a recipient of the Order of Australia and Centenary Medal and has served as an adjunct professor at three universities. Everald has published five books, with his latest, Walking With The Man, But Not To Church, set for release in November 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.