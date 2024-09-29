To the participants of the 29th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors

AZERBAIJAN, September 29 - Dear event participants,

I cordially welcome you to the 29th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors held in Baku.

For us, hosting such a distinguished event that brings together representatives from over one hundred nations and international organizations, including UN specialized agencies, as well as prosecutors, judges, lawyers, experts, and other prominent individuals, is a significant occasion and a testament to the esteem shown towards our country.

Azerbaijan’s hosting of important international events has already become a tradition. As you are aware, by the unanimous decision of the nations of the world, Azerbaijan has the honor of being chosen to host the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

In the fight against climate change, which has been a concern for all of humanity, our country, along with other nations and international organizations, will strive to contribute to improving the global environmental system. It is no coincidence that, in collaboration with international organizations, an event themed ‘Mobilizing Law Enforcement for Enhanced Climate Action’ is scheduled on the sidelines of COP29.

For many years, Azerbaijan endured occupation and military aggression from neighboring Armenia. Throughout the occupation, our people were subjected to a policy of ethnic cleansing, and numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed against us. Finally, our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty were fully restored in the aftermath of the Patriotic War of 2020 and the anti-terrorist operation of 2023.

Nearly four thousand Azerbaijanis went missing during the occupation. They were tortured by the Armenians, then murdered and buried in mass graves. To this day, Armenia refuses to provide information on the fate of those missing persons and the locations of their mass graves.

Furthermore, tangible and cultural sites, as well as places of worship belonging to the Azerbaijani people, 9 cities and hundreds of towns and villages were razed to the ground during the occupation. Armenia, as an occupying and aggressor country, is accountable for those acts of crime at the state level. Instead of apologizing to the Azerbaijani people for all the crimes committed, Armenia levels baseless accusations against our country. Regardless, Azerbaijan continues its efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region today.

Dear guests,

We highly appreciate our longstanding relationship with the International Association of Prosecutors and believe it is important to strengthen efforts to further solidify this partnership.

Azerbaijan’s prosecutorial bodies have undergone progressive reforms, ensuring the rule of law and the full protection of fundamental rights and freedoms. Our country’s law enforcement agencies contribute significantly at the international level to the fight against transnational crime, terrorism, separatism, trafficking, money laundering, illicit drug trade, cybercrime, illegal migration, and more, while supporting international cooperation toward that end.

The emergence of new forms and manifestations of transborder crime, including new types of cybercrime, the use of social media platforms, and the exploitation of opportunities offered by artificial intelligence to commit crimes and engage in terrorist activities, present new and complex challenges for prosecutorial bodies.

In the meantime, we are concerned about the growing trends of ethnic and religious hatred and discrimination around the world.

I am confident that the four-day conference themed “Role of the Prosecutor in Upholding the Rule of Law” will contribute to achieving shared objectives and pave the way for enhanced cooperation.

I once again welcome you to Azerbaijan, extend my best wishes and wish the conference success.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 28 September 2024