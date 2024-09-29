DLE News Release: Beware callers impersonating law enforcement, press release
DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
JORDAN LOWE
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HO‘OKELE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 28, 2024
Beware callers impersonating law enforcement
HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) warns the public to beware of callers impersonating law enforcement officers and intimidating people with false information about impending or nonexistent court cases.
The callers may indicate the person they have called faces arrest for failing to appear for a court hearing or jury duty. They may mention that payment in the form of bail or a civil fee will resolve the matter.
Please know that law enforcement agencies will not call to solicit any form of payment. Therefore, do not provide credit card or bank account information to anyone who calls saying they are a law enforcement officer.
The scammers may “spoof” real DLE phone numbers to make it appear their call is legitimate when in fact they are calling from another phone number, often outside Hawai‘i. Scammers from outside Hawai‘i often mispronounce street addresses with Hawaiian names or reference government offices not found in Hawai‘i including the District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone who receives a call they believe to be a scam is asked to contact the Department of Law Enforcement at 808-586-1352.
# # #
Media contact:
Brooks Baehr
Public Information Officer
Department of Law Enforcement
715 S. King Street
Honolulu, Hawai‘i
96813
Office (808) 587-5051
Mobile (808) 892-9272
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.