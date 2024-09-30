BBAChain Successfully Completes Halving Event, Marking Key Milestone in Blockchain Evolution

BBAChain Halving Is Here

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBAChain has successfully completed its highly anticipated Halving event today. This marks a pivotal moment for the blockchain as the rewards for mining BBA coins have been cut in half. But what does this mean for investors, and why is this significant?The Halving event reduces the number of new BBA coins entering circulation, which makes the coin more scarce. As a result, many in the crypto world expect this reduction in supply to drive up the demand and potentially the value of BBA coins over time. Scarcity is a key factor that often increases the value of cryptocurrency, and with BBAChain now reaching this milestone, it signals a new phase of growth and opportunity for investors.BBAChain is not just another blockchain. Capable of processing 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) for just $1, BBAChain is poised to disrupt the market with its hybrid consensus model, which includes Proof of Stake (PoS), Proof of History (PoH), a Dichotomy algorithm, and a Halving algorithm.In addition to the Halving, BBAChain is looking ahead to several exciting developments. The BBA coin is set to be listed on major exchanges by the end of 2024, and the launch of the BTI Exchange is right around the corner. These milestones are expected to add even more value to BBAChain’s ecosystem, which includes a decentralized exchange (DEX), centralized exchange (CEX), NFT marketplace, Euro-backed stablecoin, and a vision for implementing political elections on the blockchain.Investors and users are encouraged to explore the opportunities presented by BBAChain’s unique approach to decentralized technology, especially with the Halving now complete.

