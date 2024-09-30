Book Release: No One Has To Die: Inside The Longest Armed Standoff in the History of the U.S. Marshals

No One Has To Die: Inside the Longest Armed Standoff in the History of the U.S. Marshals

This thrilling true story dives deep into the standoff in Plainfield, NH in 2007, where tax protesters and militia members faced off against the U.S. Marshals

GILFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Steven Booth, PublisherGenius Book PublishingPhone: 818-585-9945Email: steven@geniusbooksinc.com ---New Book Release: No One Has To Die by Retired U.S. Marshal Steve MonierRecounts 266 Perilous Days in Plainfield, New HampshireGenius Book Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of No One Has to Die: Inside the Longest Armed Standoff in the History of the U.S. Marshals, a gripping new book by retired U.S. Marshal Steve Monier. This thrilling true story dives deep into the 266-day standoff in Plainfield, New Hampshire in 2007, where tax protesters and militia members faced off against the U.S. Marshals.Steve Monier, the U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire at the time, shares his personal and dramatic experiences from the front lines. With incredible detail, Monier, along with contributions from Chief Deputies Gary DiMartino and David Dimmitt (Ret.), recounts the strategic planning, intense negotiations, and nail-biting moments that averted a potentially deadly showdown, reminiscent of past tragedies like Waco and Ruby Ridge.The book reveals how the Marshals used clever tactics and sheer determination to bring Ed and Elaine Brown to justice without bloodshed. Monier, with his 38 years of law enforcement experience, paints a vivid picture of the challenges and dangers faced during the standoff. The Browns, armed and defiant, attracted a following of militia supporters, turning their hilltop home into a fortress.Monier's storytelling brings readers inside the tense and often humorous moments of this high-stakes operation. From the initial court trials to the final resolution, every page is filled with suspense and real-life drama. No One Has to Die is a must-read for fans of true crime and anyone fascinated by law enforcement stories. Monier previously coauthored the ground-breaking book about the Lindbergh Kidnapping case, Crime of the Century.No One Has to Die is scheduled for release on October 4, 2024. It is available for preorder now at the publisher’s website at http://geniusbookpublishing.com/products/no-one-has-to-die About Genius Book Publishing:Founded in Los Angeles in 2011, Genius Book Publishing focuses on true crime, music history, and fiction. Now headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Genius Books is proud to publish distinguished authors including Warden (Ret.) Philip W. Parker, Detective (Ret.) Leland DeVore, Cold Case Detective Chirs McMullin, U.S. Marshal (Ret.) Steve Monier, Officer Dave Case, Detective (Ret.) Michael A. Black, Private Investigator LaDonna Humphrey, Chief of Police (Ret.) David Dean, Journalist Bob Cyphers, Archivist Tony Wright, Attorney and Private Investigator Tony Reid, Forensic Scientist (Ret.) Steve Scarborough, Undercover Officer (Ret.) William Soldato, Journalist Monty Orrick, Forensic Scientist (Ret.) Steve Rush, Journalist James Kirkpatrick Davis, FBI Special Agent (Ret.) Dr. Donald L. Redden, Sheriff’s Captain (Ret.) Dean T. Olson, and Investigative Author Dr. Mark Hewitt, among others.For more information about No One Has to Die: Inside the Longest Armed Standoff in the History of the U.S. Marshals or to request review copies, contact the publisher at 818-585-9945 or steven@geniusbooksinc.com.Media Contact:Steven BoothGenius Book PublishingPhone: 818-585-9945Email: steven@geniusbooksinc.com

