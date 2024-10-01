Beyond Data Selected as Veezoo Partner to Bring Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Business Insights to Australia and New Zealand

Sales analysis results from a single question.

The Partnership Expands Veezoo's Global Reach and Enhances Beyond Data's Offering of Self-Service, No-Code Analytics Tools

Question-based analytics is going to change business intelligence as we know it” — Will Turner

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veezoo, a leading provider of AI-powered business insights who were recently named a Gartner Cool Vendor 2024, today announced its strategic partnership with Beyond Data , a data analytics agency based in Australia. Under this partnership, Beyond Data will serve as the official delivery and implementation partner for Veezoo in Australia and New Zealand, further expanding Veezoo's global presence and introducing its cutting-edge technology to a new market.The collaboration is a significant step for both companies, as it marries Veezoo's advanced AI capabilities with Beyond Data's local expertise and deep understanding of the business intelligence landscape in the region. The partnership will empower organisations across Australia and New Zealand to harness the power of Veezoo's question-based analytics platform, allowing business teams to make more informed decisions faster and with greater confidence.Veezoo chose Beyond Data as its partner due to the strong alignment of their missions and visions. Beyond Data's commitment to helping data teams provide instant, accurate, and actionable insights to their business teams perfectly complements Veezoo's mission to deliver real-time, reliable answers through its AI-driven platform. Moreover, Beyond Data's existing partnership with AgileData, a no-code AI-powered automated data engineering platform based in New Zealand, ensures seamless integration of Veezoo's tools into their broader data stack offering, creating a powerful ecosystem for clients in Australia and New Zealand."This partnership is a natural fit for us," said Till, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Veezoo. "Will Turner, the founder of Beyond Data, has a reputation for successfully implementing data products with a personalised and hands-on approach, and has a great understanding of the local market. We’re excited to work together to bring our technology to a new audience and to help businesses in Australia and New Zealand overcome the challenges of traditional business intelligence and thrive with instant, no-code insights."Adding to Veezoo’s momentum is the recent appointment of Mark Nelson, former CEO of Tableau, as an investor and director. Nelson’s involvement is a significant endorsement of Veezoo’s technology. Known for his leadership in the business intelligence industry, Nelson believes that Veezoo has a clear head start in question-based analytics, an area he sees as the future of the industry. His investment and guidance will be instrumental as Veezoo continues to expand its reach globally.The business intelligence and analytics market is evolving rapidly with recent progress in Artificial Intelligence and a growing demand for accessible insights. However, many existing solutions in the market struggle with accuracy, often delivering inconsistent answers to the same questions. Veezoo stands out in this landscape due to its proprietary Veezoo Knowledge Graph, which has been developed and proven over eight years.Veezoo’s platform is not only accurate but also built with robust enterprise controls, compliance features, and full transparency. These attributes make it a compelling choice for enterprises that require stringent governance, as well as for lean, agile teams that need quick, reliable answers to drive decision-making."Question-based analytics is going to change business intelligence as we know it" said Will Turner, Founder of Beyond Data. "The technology Veezoo has developed is a clear leader right now. The days of waiting months or weeks for dashboards are soon to be over. With Veezoo, business teams can get accurate, actionable insights in real-time. When you see it in action, you can’t help but be truly impressed."Looking ahead, the partnership between Veezoo and Beyond Data aims to empower Australian companies with data-driven insights that can help them grow into market leaders. As Australia becomes increasingly competitive on the world stage, having an edge in data analytics can be a key lever for sustained success. With question-based analytics expected to become more commonplace in the coming years, Veezoo and Beyond Data are well-positioned to lead this trend and help their clients stay ahead of the curve.Contact InformationFor more information about Beyond Data, please visit www.beyond-data.com.au/veezoo or contact Beyond Data at contact@beyond-data.com.au.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.