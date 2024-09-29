SAii Koh Samui Choengmon Transforms into SAii Koh Samui Villas: An Exclusive Adult-Only Retreat

SAii Koh Samui Villas

Lifestyle resort at Hanuman Bay, Koh Samui, SAii Koh Samui Villas embraces a new adult-only concept from December 2024

We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that warmly welcomes all guests, acknowledging each guest is unique and making them feel special.” — Stefano A. Ruzza, Senior Vice President, Operations, S Hotels & Resorts PCL

KOH SAMUI, THAILAND, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAii Resorts, the free-spirited lifestyle brand from S Hotels and Resorts PCL, is pleased to announce that SAii Koh Samui Choengmon will be changing its name to SAii Koh Samui Villas and will embrace a new adult-only concept from 1st December 2024.This transformation will offer a sophisticated, serene retreat for guests seeking romance and relaxation. With its blissfully secluded setting on the tranquil northeast of Samui and framed by dramatic granite headlands and swaying coconut palms, the property is a perfect romantic retreat. SAii Koh Samui Villas offers a serene haven just minutes from Chaweng Beach's vibrant nightlife, the iconic Big Buddha Temple, and key transport hubs like Samui International Airport and Bangrak Pier (leading to Koh Phangan), making it the perfect blend of convenience, relaxation in a private pool villa and excitement for any traveller.Introducing SAii Koh Samui VillasNestled on a secluded stretch of tropical beach, SAii Koh Samui Villas invites adults to experience intimate stays amidst natural beauty. Catering to guests aged 12 and above, the resort features exclusive private pool villas starting at 80 square meters each, perfect for adults. Each of the 52 spacious SAii Koh Samui pool villas – including Deluxe and Beachfront options– features contemporary interiors, a private pool, comfy bed, and natural bathroom amenities. The SAii App puts the entire resort at guests’ fingertips. Settle into a tropical hideaway with stunning views over tranquil Hanuman Bay, direct beach access, and a peaceful infinity pool for ultimate relaxation.Guests can look forward to a truly rejuvenating sleep with the brand’s new SAii Sleep Well concept, featuring eco-friendly King Koil mattresses in all renovated rooms. These world-class mattresses, crafted from allergen-proof and moisture-repellent Persian fabric, combine advanced Tri-Zone Iso-Coil technology with plush foam for unparalleled comfort. Guests can immerse themselves in the island’s beauty with complimentary kayaks and snorkel masks for daytime adventures. Additionally, activities such as morning yoga, spa treatment, and cooking classes provide perfect experiences for couples.A Dining DestinationSAii Beach Club at SAii Koh Samui Villas effortlessly combines cozy, chill-out vibes with a curated selection of cuisine available from SAii’s top restaurants and bars, all in one vibrant setting. Guests will enjoy onsite restaurants including bean/Co for coffee and sweet treats, hearty meals from Terra & Mar and the Swim Up Singha Splash Pool Bar provides the perfect escape. In addition to the physical restaurants at the resort, menu items from Miss Olive Oyl (Mediterranean cuisine), Jiao Wu (Asian flavors) and Mr. Tomyam (Thai street food) will be available through the Virtual Kitchens Program, which offers guests the chance to experience the culinary offerings of other SAii Resorts. Plus, our convenient delivery service extends these flavors beyond the resort, bringing delightful dishes to guests in the neighborhood area. Whether lounging by the pool or enjoying a romantic evening, SAii Beach Club is the perfect spot to unwind and savor every moment.Spa BlissWith the transformation to an adults-only resort, the property’s SAii Spa offers a perfect place for couples to enjoy spa treatments together or apart. Guests can enjoy the peaceful and secluded surroundings with a range of massage services and spa treatments designed for each guests’ frame of mind, ensuring a rejuvenating and personalized experience. SAii Spa embodies the SAii Live Well philosophy, inviting guests to Eat Well, Sleep Well, Fit Well, Stay Well, and Explore Well.“With the transformation to SAii Koh Samui Villas, we’re pleased to focus our offerings to better serve our adult visitors. This transition allows us to enhance our focus on delivering a blend of thrilling adventures and serene, romantic experiences designed specifically for adults” said Stefano A. Ruzza, Senior Vice President – Operations, S Hotels and Resorts PCL. “We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that warmly welcomes all guests, acknowledging each guest is unique and making them feel special."Special rates are available for those who book early. Rates start from THB 5,200++ / night which includes daily gourmet breakfast for two. To book, visit: saiiresorts.com/kohsamui/villas/offers/book-early-save/

