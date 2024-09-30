The introduction of the 12th Portech Asia Summit 2025

Welcome to sign up！ Background and Participant Portrait Conference highlights

Date: January 9-10, 2025 Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Theme: Smart Green Multi-Win Please contact us! E-mail: jenny.wu@shine-consultant.com

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 12th Portech Asia Summit 2025 is coming! Date: January 9-10, 2025 (Thursday and Friday)Location: Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaTheme: Smart Green Multi-WinIn 2024, the global economic recovery has led to an increase in trade activity and a steady increase in demand for maritime transport. As an important engine of global economic growth, the Asia-Pacific region's ports are not only key nodes of international trade and logistics, but also important Bridges connecting major economies and promoting regional cooperation and development. Strengthening cooperation among ports and building a closer and more efficient port network have become the key to enhancing the overall competitiveness of the region and promoting economic integration.Participant PortraitTarget Market:Government agency, associations and expert committeesPort terminal ownerShipping and logistics servicesPort and logistics information equipment enterprisesPort machinery and equipment enterprisesMaterial handling and storage equipment enterprisesLogistics and transportation equipment enterprisesPort security monitoring equipment enterpriseOperating and overhaul enterprisesEnvironmental protection and quality testing institutionsTarget Position:Director/Deputy Director/President/Vice President/Secretary General/ Deputy Secretary GeneralChairman/Managing Director/General Manager/PresidentChief Engineer/Deputy Chief EngineerCEO/CTO/CDOHead of Information Technology DepartmentHead of Strategic Development DepartmentHead of Engineering and Construction DepartmentHead of Safety and Environmental Protection DepartmentHead of Production and OperationHead of Strategic Account Department Head of Port IndustryHead of Marketing DepartmentHead of International Cooperation DepartmentHead of Equipment Management DepartmentOthersKey TopicsGlobal Economic and Trade Changes and the New Development of Port IndustrySmart Port Construction in Asian-Pacific RegionOpportunities in the Southeast Asia’s Port Infrastructure MarketIntegration of Digital and Intelligent Technologies to Create a Model Smart Port in Asian-Pacific RegionPractical Insights from Building Smart Logistics Collaboration PlatformsInnovation and Development in Port-Adjacent Warehousing and Multimodal TransportInnovative Solutions for Upgrading Fully Automated TerminalsApplications of Autonomous Transport Systems in Smart PortsInnovative Applications of Smart Logistics Equipment in Asian-Pacific RegionInnovations and Safety Management in Liquid Cargo Handling TechnologiesInnovative Digital Yard Systems for Large Dry Bulk Ports5G and Digital Twin Technologies Empowering Smart Port UpgradesInnovative Safety Management Cases in Unmanned TerminalsInnovative Cybersecurity Solutions for Ports in Asian-Pacific RegionResearch and Application of Anti-Collision Technologies in Multi-Machine Terminal YardsDevelopment and Application of IoT-Based Personnel Safety Behavior Recognition SystemsSupply Chain Resilience and Security Level in Asian-Pacific RegionIf you're interested, please contact us!Jenny WuTel: (86 21) 6095 7179E-mail: jenny.wu@shine-consultant.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.