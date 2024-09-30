The introduction of the 12th Portech Asia Summit 2025
Date: January 9-10, 2025 Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Theme: Smart Green Multi-Win
Date: January 9-10, 2025 (Thursday and Friday)
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Theme: Smart Green Multi-Win
In 2024, the global economic recovery has led to an increase in trade activity and a steady increase in demand for maritime transport. As an important engine of global economic growth, the Asia-Pacific region's ports are not only key nodes of international trade and logistics, but also important Bridges connecting major economies and promoting regional cooperation and development. Strengthening cooperation among ports and building a closer and more efficient port network have become the key to enhancing the overall competitiveness of the region and promoting economic integration.
Participant Portrait
Target Market:
Government agency, associations and expert committees
Port terminal owner
Shipping and logistics services
Port and logistics information equipment enterprises
Port machinery and equipment enterprises
Material handling and storage equipment enterprises
Logistics and transportation equipment enterprises
Port security monitoring equipment enterprise
Operating and overhaul enterprises
Environmental protection and quality testing institutions
Target Position:
Director/Deputy Director/President/Vice President/Secretary General/ Deputy Secretary General
Chairman/Managing Director/General Manager/President
Chief Engineer/Deputy Chief Engineer
CEO/CTO/CDO
Head of Information Technology Department
Head of Strategic Development Department
Head of Engineering and Construction Department
Head of Safety and Environmental Protection Department
Head of Production and Operation
Head of Strategic Account Department Head of Port Industry
Head of Marketing Department
Head of International Cooperation Department
Head of Equipment Management Department
Others
Key Topics
Global Economic and Trade Changes and the New Development of Port Industry
Smart Port Construction in Asian-Pacific Region
Opportunities in the Southeast Asia’s Port Infrastructure Market
Integration of Digital and Intelligent Technologies to Create a Model Smart Port in Asian-Pacific Region
Practical Insights from Building Smart Logistics Collaboration Platforms
Innovation and Development in Port-Adjacent Warehousing and Multimodal Transport
Innovative Solutions for Upgrading Fully Automated Terminals
Applications of Autonomous Transport Systems in Smart Ports
Innovative Applications of Smart Logistics Equipment in Asian-Pacific Region
Innovations and Safety Management in Liquid Cargo Handling Technologies
Innovative Digital Yard Systems for Large Dry Bulk Ports
5G and Digital Twin Technologies Empowering Smart Port Upgrades
Innovative Safety Management Cases in Unmanned Terminals
Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions for Ports in Asian-Pacific Region
Research and Application of Anti-Collision Technologies in Multi-Machine Terminal Yards
Development and Application of IoT-Based Personnel Safety Behavior Recognition Systems
Supply Chain Resilience and Security Level in Asian-Pacific Region
Jenny Wu
Tel: (86 21) 6095 7179
E-mail: jenny.wu@shine-consultant.com
