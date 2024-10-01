Cryostat Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cryostat Global Market Opportunities 2024-2033: Size, Growth Analysis, Outlook, and Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cryostat market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.48 billion in 2023 to $2.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of biomedical research, rise of cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), biobanking and biorepository development, cancer research and diagnostics, drug discovery and development, tissue engineering advancements, increase in cryonics services.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cryostat Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cryostat market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding role in drug manufacturing, growing importance of genomic research, global expansion of biobanking activities, quality control in pharmaceuticals, shift towards point-of-care diagnostics, advancements in cryogenic storage systems.

Growth Driver Of The Cryostat Market

The rising prevalence of neuromuscular diseases is expected to propel the cryostat market going forward. Neuromuscular diseases refer to conditions that involve injury or dysfunction of the peripheral nervous system. Progressive muscle weakness is one of the predominant problems with these disorders. The cryostat is used to offer a rapid diagnosis for a number of illnesses and medical disorders that include neuromuscular illnesses, so rising rates of neuromuscular diseases increase demand for the cryostat market.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Cryostat Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc., Cryomech Inc., Epredia, Hacker Instruments & Industries Inc., Histo-Line Laboratories Srl, Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co Ltd., SLEE Medical GmbH, Leica Biosystems, Lupetec Technologies, MEDITE Medical GmbH, Boeckeler Instruments Inc., Bright Instruments Ltd., Precision Cryogenics Systems Inc., Atico Medical Pvt Ltd., Biobase Biodusty Co Ltd., Cryofab Inc., Amos Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Oxford Instruments, Star Cryoelectronics, Infrared laboratories, Attocube Systems, Montana Instruments, Quantum Design, ICE Oxford, Cryogenic Limited, Bluefors, Cryoquip, CryoMAgnetics, Vacree Technologies.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Cryostat Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on product developments, such as cryogen-free system, to sustain their position in the market. A cryogen-free system is a device that achieves cryogenic temperatures without the use of liquid cryogens such as liquid nitrogen or liquid helium.

How Is The Global Cryostat Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Closed-Cycle Cryostats, Continuous-Flow Cryostats, Bath Cryostats, Multistage Cryostats

2) By System Component: Dewars, Transfer Tubes, Gas Flow Pumps, Temperature Controllers, High Vacuum Pumps, Microtone Bladed

3) By Cryogen: Helium, Nitrogen

4) By End-Use Industry: Healthcare, Energy and Power, Aerospace, Metallurgy, Biotechnology, Forensic Science, Marine Biology

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cryostat Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cryostat Market Definition

A cryostat is a medical equipment that keeps tissue sections at a constant low temperature and slices them into thin slices for microscopic examination, allowing for the diagnosis of numerous diseases and ailments. It is used to preserve the frozen tissue samples.

Cryostat Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cryostat market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cryostat Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cryostat market size, cryostat market drivers and trends and cryostat market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

