FEMA and Partners Respond to Hurricane Helene Across the Southeast

WASHINGTON -- Across the Southeast, FEMA is working closely with federal, state, tribal and local officials to coordinate and respond to the impacts of Hurricane Helene.

Anticipating the need for additional federal resources, the Biden-Harris Administration granted emergency declarations for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee to assist these states with preparation and response efforts in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C. and the Regional Response Coordination Center in Atlanta are activated 24-hours to coordinate moving personnel, commodities and response assets as needed.

Summary of additional efforts to date:

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and Region 4 Administrator Robert Samaan are assessing damaged areas with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials.

More than 3,200 FEMA staff and federal partners are deployed and assisting with Hurricane Helene response.

Search and Rescue Teams and swift water rescue assets are continuing life-saving missions in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, completing more than 600 rescues so far. Additional teams are deployed to South Carolina and Tennessee to assist state response efforts.

FEMA teams are embedded with state and local partners at Emergency Operation Centers to facilitate requests for federal support.

Dekle Beach, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and FEMA Region 4 Administrator Robert Samaan tour damage and discuss ongoing response operations for Hurricane Helene in Florida. (FEMA photos by Kirk Hanlin, Jaclyn Rothenberg)

St. Petersburg, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2024) - Colorado Task Force conducts search and rescue after Hurricane Helene.