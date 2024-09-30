Corruption In Caucasus Launches New Website

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corruption in Caucasus (CIC), a dedicated watchdog organization with a mission is to uncover and combat corruption throughout the Caucasus region, announces the launch of its new website. CIC focuses on shedding light on corrupt practices while advocating for transparency and integrity within governments, businesses, and institutions in the region.

“Corruption is a major obstacle to democracy, economic development, and public trust in institutions. In the Caucasus, it significantly hinders social and economic progress, perpetuating inequality and stifling opportunities for a better future” said Levan Ismayilov, CIC’s head of operations. “By exposing corruption, Corruption in Caucasus aims to create a just and equitable society where everyone can thrive”.

The events, activities and topics CIC covers vary according to developments in the region. The coverage includes corruption ranging from the national level and broad scale, to prominent individuals and business leaders who have been caught in various fraudulent activities.

"Corruption in Caucasus" is also examining international influences, including Russia's role in the region and its impact on the political and economic landscape. Further information can be found here.

Ismayilov concludes that help is needed to tackle this important subject and urges the public to join CIC in their mission to expose and eliminate corruption in the Caucasus.

