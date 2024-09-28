Governor Newsom signs legislation to address concerns with processed food industry, increase youth access to healthy, local foods

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel: “California is once again leading the nation when it comes to protecting our kids from dangerous chemicals that can harm their bodies and interfere with their ability to learn. This bipartisan law will empower schools to better protect the health and wellbeing of students and sends a strong message to manufacturers to stop using these harmful additives. I am grateful to Governor Newsom and Superintendent Thurmond for their partnership, and I hope that the overwhelming bipartisan support for this new law will encourage the federal government to take a more proactive role in protecting Americans from dangerous chemicals in our food supply.”

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin: “Having to wonder whether our food is still good is an issue that we all have struggled with. Today’s signing of AB 660 is a monumental step to keep money in the pockets of consumers while helping the environment and the planet. I am grateful for the Governor’s signature of this first-in-the-nation bill to end the consumer confusion around expiration date labels that so many of us have experienced.”

Other legislation signed today to support healthy communities

AB 518 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) – CalFresh: data, increased participation.

AB 1830 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Corn masa flour and wet corn masa products: folic acid fortification.

AB 2033 by Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) – Public postsecondary education: electronic benefits transfer cards: basic needs services and resources.

AB 2786 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) – Certified mobile farmers’ markets.

AB 3229 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-Milpitas) – California Fruit and Vegetable EBT Pilot Project: report.

SB 1448 by Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield) – Farm to Community Food Hub Program: California Agricultural Land Equity Task Force.