Fund for Teachers Offers Teacher Grants for Summer 2025

Fund for Teachers FFT Fellow Danilsa Fernanez learning about the art of Kente weaving in Kumasi, Ghana. FFT Fellow RJ Christensen exploring coral in the Gulf of Mexico

Prek-12 Teachers Nationwide Can Apply for up to $10,000 for Self-Designed Fellowships

Funding learning experiences teachers deem essential for students is a vital way to keep them in classrooms and make classrooms engaging spaces for their students.” — Karen Eckhoff, Fund for Teachers Executive Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fund for Teachers, one of the country’s largest investors in preK-12 teachers, today opens its 2025 grant cycle, inviting teachers with a minimum of three years classroom experience to design fellowships (anything/anywhere) that enrich their careers, support student success, and strengthen schools and communities.

The application is available at fundforteachers.org and is due by January 23, 2025. Recipients will be notified in late April.

Since 2001, Fund for Teachers has awarded more than $36 million to 10,000 teachers who pursue knowledge and skills in the United States and around the world (170 countries, to date).

“Teachers introduce skills, facilitate dialogues, and prepare students as informed citizens,” said Karen Eckhoff, Fund for Teachers’ executive director. “Funding learning experiences teachers deem essential for students is a vital way to keep them in classrooms and make classrooms engaging spaces for their students."

Last summer 365 teachers, or FFT Fellows, pursued unique, experiential fellowships using $1.6 million in grants. From this cohort, 67% teach at Title I schools where more than half of their students receive free or reduced lunch — an education-sector identifier of underserved student populations. Fund for Teachers also invests in teachers by awarding Innovation Circle Grants that fuel Fellows’ independent research during the summer, followed by virtual collaboration with other Fellows throughout the fall and classroom implementation in the spring.

Visit Fund for Teachers’ website, Facebook, or Instagram sites for more information about the grant opportunity and listen to teachers share the impact of their grants on the non-profit’s podcast.

